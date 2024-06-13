Girl group XG
Image via Apple Music
Category:
Music

All XG members’ ages, confirmed

There are nearly four years between the group's oldest and youngest members.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:46 am

K-pop is a global phenomenon, but one act has deviated from the genre’s norm by calling themselves an “X-pop” group. XG is a South Korean-based Japanese girl group signed to the Xgalx label whose music is more reminiscent of classic R&B and hip-hop than most modern East Asian pop performers.

Recommended Videos

As of June 2024, they’ve released 11 singles and an album, “New DNA,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Japan chart and eight on South Korea’s Circle Album Chart. They aren’t touring in 2024, but they will undoubtedly plan to do so and make new music going forward.

The group has seven members: Chisa, Cocona, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Jurin, and Maya. Fans want to know more about each of them, such as their ages.

How old is each member of XG?

XG’s members were born between 2002 and 2005, which means some were remarkably young when the group became active in 2022.

The group’s oldest member is Chisa Kondo, known simply as Chisa. She was born on Jan 17, 2002, making her 22 years old and an Aquarius. She’s considered to be a lead vocalist of XG.

Next is Hinata Sohara, known simply as Hinata. She came into the world on June 11, 2002, making her 22 years old and a Gemini. She’s a vocalist with the group known for her excellent dancing skills.

Then there’s Asaya Jurin, better known as Jurin. She was born on June 19, 2002, making her 21 years old and a Gemini. She’s a rapper, snowboarder, and model who’s considered to be XG’s leader.

The fourth-oldest member is Amy Jannet Harvey, who’s known as Harvey. Born on Dec 18, 2002, she’s 21 years old and a Sagittarius. She’s a rapper and model who provides vocals for XG.

Juria Ueda, known as Juria, is next. She was born on Nov 28, 2004, making her 19 and a Sagittarius. She’s considered one of XG’s lead vocalists.

Kawachi Maya, known as Maya, is the second-youngest member. She arrived on Earth on August 10, 2005, making her 18 and a Leo. She sings and dances with equal skill in XG.

XG’s youngest member is Akiyama Kokona, known as Cocona. She was born on Dec 6, 2005, and is a Sagittarius. She’s a rapper, singer, and dancer.

Given their tender ages, there’s much more to come from XG — and we’re excited to see it all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
TV
TV
What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Who Is Maddox In KPop?
Maddox, a K-Pop and R&B Welsh singer, posing in front of a gray wall.
Maddox, a K-Pop and R&B Welsh singer, posing in front of a gray wall.
Maddox, a K-Pop and R&B Welsh singer, posing in front of a gray wall.
Category: Music
Music
Who Is Maddox In KPop?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Fan debate: Which will drop first? ‘Euphoria’ season 3, Cardi B’s CB2 or Rihanna’s new album?
Zendaya in Euphoria, alongside the cover art for Cardi B's Invasion for Privacy and Rihanna's Rated R albums
Zendaya in Euphoria, alongside the cover art for Cardi B's Invasion for Privacy and Rihanna's Rated R albums
Zendaya in Euphoria, alongside the cover art for Cardi B's Invasion for Privacy and Rihanna's Rated R albums
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Fan debate: Which will drop first? ‘Euphoria’ season 3, Cardi B’s CB2 or Rihanna’s new album?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Why was Young Thug’s lawyer arrested in court?
Brian Steel and Young Thug
Brian Steel and Young Thug
Brian Steel and Young Thug
Category: Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
Why was Young Thug’s lawyer arrested in court?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 11, 2024
Read Article BTS: Is Jin back from the military?
BTS' Jin for the concept photoshoot for "The Austronaut"
BTS' Jin for the concept photoshoot for "The Austronaut"
BTS' Jin for the concept photoshoot for "The Austronaut"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
BTS: Is Jin back from the military?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
TV
TV
What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Who Is Maddox In KPop?
Maddox, a K-Pop and R&B Welsh singer, posing in front of a gray wall.
Category: Music
Music
Who Is Maddox In KPop?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Fan debate: Which will drop first? ‘Euphoria’ season 3, Cardi B’s CB2 or Rihanna’s new album?
Zendaya in Euphoria, alongside the cover art for Cardi B's Invasion for Privacy and Rihanna's Rated R albums
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Fan debate: Which will drop first? ‘Euphoria’ season 3, Cardi B’s CB2 or Rihanna’s new album?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Why was Young Thug’s lawyer arrested in court?
Brian Steel and Young Thug
Category: Music
Music
True Crime
True Crime
Why was Young Thug’s lawyer arrested in court?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 11, 2024
Read Article BTS: Is Jin back from the military?
BTS' Jin for the concept photoshoot for "The Austronaut"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
BTS: Is Jin back from the military?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 11, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.