All XG members’ ages, confirmed

K-pop is a global phenomenon, but one act has deviated from the genre’s norm by calling themselves an “X-pop” group. XG is a South Korean-based Japanese girl group signed to the Xgalx label whose music is more reminiscent of classic R&B and hip-hop than most modern East Asian pop performers.

Recommended Videos

As of June 2024, they’ve released 11 singles and an album, “New DNA,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Japan chart and eight on South Korea’s Circle Album Chart. They aren’t touring in 2024, but they will undoubtedly plan to do so and make new music going forward.

The group has seven members: Chisa, Cocona, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Jurin, and Maya. Fans want to know more about each of them, such as their ages.

How old is each member of XG?

XG’s members were born between 2002 and 2005, which means some were remarkably young when the group became active in 2022.

The group’s oldest member is Chisa Kondo, known simply as Chisa. She was born on Jan 17, 2002, making her 22 years old and an Aquarius. She’s considered to be a lead vocalist of XG.

Next is Hinata Sohara, known simply as Hinata. She came into the world on June 11, 2002, making her 22 years old and a Gemini. She’s a vocalist with the group known for her excellent dancing skills.

Then there’s Asaya Jurin, better known as Jurin. She was born on June 19, 2002, making her 21 years old and a Gemini. She’s a rapper, snowboarder, and model who’s considered to be XG’s leader.

The fourth-oldest member is Amy Jannet Harvey, who’s known as Harvey. Born on Dec 18, 2002, she’s 21 years old and a Sagittarius. She’s a rapper and model who provides vocals for XG.

Juria Ueda, known as Juria, is next. She was born on Nov 28, 2004, making her 19 and a Sagittarius. She’s considered one of XG’s lead vocalists.

Kawachi Maya, known as Maya, is the second-youngest member. She arrived on Earth on August 10, 2005, making her 18 and a Leo. She sings and dances with equal skill in XG.

XG’s youngest member is Akiyama Kokona, known as Cocona. She was born on Dec 6, 2005, and is a Sagittarius. She’s a rapper, singer, and dancer.

Given their tender ages, there’s much more to come from XG — and we’re excited to see it all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy