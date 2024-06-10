Is there an XG World Tour 2024?

Seven-member girl group XG, a Japanese girl group based in Korea, are proving to be one of the best new acts in pop music. Armed with charismatic performances, unique style, and great music (“Left and Right” was one of my most played tracks in 2023), XG is a group you should keep on your radar.

Recommended Videos

XG debuted on March 18, 2022 under the Xgalx, a subsidiary of Japanese record label Avex, with the single “Tippy Toes.” The group stayed busy in 2023, releasing new singles throughout the year, starting with the excellent “Shooting Star.” Their 2023 singles would lead to the release of their first EP, New DNA, which was certified Gold in Japan. With their newly released single, “Woke Up,” XG seems to be gearing up for something big; perhaps their first album or a world tour are in the works?

XG “The First Howl” Tour 2024

XG will be going on tour in 2024 (sadly I can’t confirm whether an album is on its way). The group will embark on their first world tour, called “The First Howl”, starting in July with a show in Seoul. Not all dates have been announced just yet but the group’s tour website teases dates in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

K-pop “world tours” are notorious for only hitting a handful of countries in Asia and North America so it’s great to see XG is planning on hitting up this many continents. Members of the group’s official fan club, ALPHAZ, will have early access to tickets so make sure to register for better odds of grabbing a ticket. Good luck!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy