The Eurovision song contest has a storied history dating back to 1956, but this year it’ll take on a new iteration – a U.S. version called The American Song Contest. Not only that, but the stateside contest promises some legacy artists competing for musical glory in the storied musical competition.

The contest will feature a contestant from every state, and Macy Gray (Ohio), Jewel (Alaska), Sisqó (Maryland) and Michael Bolton (Connecticut) are all participating, according to Deadline.

There will be three qualifying rounds and multiple stages before the show hits the semi-finals. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are hosting the show, which was originally supposed to air in 2020 but was delayed by NBC, according to NME.

The 56 artists competing in the #AmericanSongContest have been revealed! 🇺🇸@mbsings, @MacyGraysLife and @OfficialSisQo are among the totally awesome lineup hoping to take the title of Best Hit Song 🏆🎶https://t.co/tCWpnQFxa0 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 3, 2022

Other notable artists include electronic music mainstays The Chemical Brothers and Riker Lynch from the show Glee. There are a total of 56 acts in the competition. They will represent the capitol, the five U.S. territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and of course the 50 states.

The contest starts in March, and it’s partnering with Atlantic Records. New songs are going to be released every week. The finale is scheduled for May 9.

“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on American Song Contest, said Kevin Weaver, West Coast Atlantic Records President, in a statement.

As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and American Song Contest is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We are honoured to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire American Song Contest team.

Check out the full list of contestants, courtesy of TV Insider.

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J

Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqo

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: Enisa

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: Neither

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

The American Song Contest premieres March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.