ARMY takes to Twitter demanding Spotify fix producer credit SNAFU

Few rules should be followed if you’re an internet user, but an unspoken and yet prevalent law that everyone must abide by is not to mess with BTS upon a new release — but Spotify must have missed the memo.

Four days after the release of the long-awaited solo album by BTS’ IT boy Jimin, FACE has had one of the biggest debuts in the group since BTS temporarily ceased group activities in favor of pursuing mandatory conscription back in June. As ARMY celebrates the release of Jimin’s first individual work outside BTS, attentive fans have quickly noticed that the English version of the song “Like Crazy” was not generating streams to the original Korean version after the music app discredited producer GHSTLOOP from the song.

Hey @spotifycharts @spotify you merged the streams for JIMINS song “LIKE CRAZY” untill day 4,explain why u split the streams now & removed GHSTLOOPS from the producer credits? just so the two would have different credits & you could separate them on your charts?#SPOTIFYCORRUPT pic.twitter.com/82gUsEmkr2 — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 28, 2023

After “SPOTIFYCORRUPT” started trending on the bird app, Spotify has taken the time to fix the crediting issue. With one problem down, however, another arose when fans notices that both songs’ streams are still falling, separately, on the music app’s charts. This SNAFU (an old U.S. Army acronym for Situation Normal, All Fouled Up) has too been extensively criticized by the massive fanbase, who have pointed out that several Western artists, like Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande, have more than two versions of the same song where the numbers aren’t separated, unlike Jimin’s “Like Crazy.”

Jimin's "Like Crazy" and "Like Crazy (English Version)" are now charting separately on the global Spotify chart (#14 and #26). — chart data (@chartdata) March 28, 2023

and just in case they come with an excuse here are a few popular artists that have their songs streams merged despite being remixes and different languages!!! #SpotifyCorrupt @spotify @spotifycharts @SpotifyCares pic.twitter.com/xdpGExYDey — veee is taking a break (@doolsetvmin) March 28, 2023

countless artists have songs combined on spotify but it suddenly only becomes an issue when bts does it too. even going so far as to illegally remove a producer from the credits just for an excuse to split the streams.



SPOTIFY CORRUPT

SPOTIFY CREDIT GHSTLOOP #SPOTIFYCORRUPT pic.twitter.com/U2cm995hpa — yani ⁷ 🪞 (@stayblueandgrey) March 28, 2023

Moreover, the passionate fanbase has used up the opportunity to call for fairness and cease inequality when it comes to BTS’ successful numbers in comparison to those of their industry peers. While this is the first instance of alleged “sabotage” from Spotify, it is not an isolated case.

Spotify nunca oculta sabotaje contra los trabajos de BTS como grupo y en solitario un caso más expuesto son el porcentaje exagerado de filtración. Cuando se reclama algunos nos llaman exageradas sucedió con Butter más del 47 % en comparación de 0.65% + #SPOTIFYCORRUPT pic.twitter.com/ndz4uyEoKV — Lele OTS – LIKE CRAZY IS COMING SOON (@lelebtslove) March 28, 2023

Keep sending messages to the support chat and emails to [email protected] !! We won’t be silenced on this issue after continuous sabotage and shady occurrences spotify has been doing over the years regarding bts #SpotifyCorrupt — Lily ⁷ 🌪 IS SEEING YOONGI🥰 (@btsloyalist) March 28, 2023

Albeit a minor occurrence for many, ARMY is extremely protective of BTS’ success and exposure, as the group suffers from continuous undermining by the Western music industry. Nonetheless, all seven members can rest assured that no matter what goes on, ARMY will have their back.