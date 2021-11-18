BTS ARMY and others take issue with Twitter’s DMCA policies

Fans of the K-pop group BTS and others are taking to Twitter to criticize their DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) policies, or policies that enable people to make copyright claims against certain accounts, causing their content to be disabled.

The hashtag #TwitterMaliciousDMCA began to trend on Tuesday when Twitter made an official announcement that it would be hosting a conversation Thursday with users about “taking control of customizing their experience through the use of safety controls.”

This all apparently stems from claims that fan accounts — and some official accounts as well — of BTS and others, were falsely being claimed and taken down.

Some are saying there are many “fake” copyright claims being circulated online, causing accounts to be taken down when it is not appropriate to do so.

Hey! @Twitter @TwitterSafety I've been following @btschartdata since a very long time. And they have made their own header and pfp. Any claims of copyright is fake. Please look into the matter.#TwitterMaliciousDMCA#TwitterFakeCopyrights pic.twitter.com/bvN9FV3mg5 — 📌Karms⁷💜🇨🇴| YOURS by Jin ❤️ (@KpopperNewborn) November 18, 2021

Someone can copyright a plain colour and claim fake copyright strike on accs, really???

Ur system is really flawed

Fix this @TwitterSupport @twitrer . #TwitterMaliciousDMCA pic.twitter.com/pJqMNUSnTG — Nini (@Nini84079274) November 18, 2021

Many of the complaints came from ARMY, the name of BTS’ highly organized fanbase.

Hi, @Twitter

You should coduct clear investigation before sending out warning to some accounts related BTS and ARMY.

Do not compromise with any of HARASSMENT.

Do your job properly for the peace of the world, please.#TwitterMaliciousDMCA@TwitterSafety @TwitterSupport — 🌌 ZOEY🌌보라길만 걸어요🌌 (@sjkinthemoon) November 18, 2021

A quick bit of sleuthing over on Reddit reveals that the issue of BTS-related content getting copyright strikes on Twitter was raised in the Bangtan subreddit a year ago, showing the issue has been one of contention for ARMY for quite some time now.

While the poster agreed that people trying to monetize the music of BTS who do not own the copyright may indeed be warranted to a copyright takedown, when it comes to fan accounts receiving no compensation and basically providing free promotion for the band, the issue is much more complicated than it seems.

What do you think about Twitter‘s copyright strike policies? Leave it in the comments below.