BTS reveal their dream list of collaborations at 2022 Grammys

BTS are stateside for the 2022 Grammys where the K-Pop sensations took to the stage performing ‘Butter’ and sharing their dream collaborations with other artists at the awards show.

While walking the event’s red carpet the group spoke to E! News where they revealed the dream artists that they’d love to work with.

Members of the group went in completely different directions. For Suga, their dream collaboration would be working with Lady Gaga. V, meanwhile, said a collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo would be cool.

J-Hope went in another direction suggesting that the K-Pop group collaborate with J. Balvin; RM kept that same energy, pitching a combination with iconic rap star Snoop Dogg.

Along with their performance, BTS was nominated for an award at this year’s Grammys. It’s the second time the group has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Back in 2021 BTS were nominated for this same category but fell short to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their collaboration on Rain On Me. This year Gaga is up for it once again for her collaboration with Tony Bennett “I Get A Kick Out Of You”, also nominated are Justin Beiber and Benny Blanco, Coldplay, and Doja Cat with SZA.

Even if BTS isn’t successful in their bid for the Grammy it won’t all be loss as the group already won over new fans with their James Bond-inspired performance of “Butter” during the show.