Check out the stacked lineup for Governors Ball 2022

The lineup for the Governors Ball Music Festival 2022 has been announced, and its stacked to ceiling with today’s hottest music stars. The festival is scheduled for June 10-12 at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 27 at noon ET.

Top of the bill headliners include Kid Cudi on Friday, Halsey on Saturday and J. Cole on Sunday. Other high-profile headliners include Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Roddy Ricch, Tove Lo, Glass Animals, Clairo, Soccer Mommy and Japanese Breakfast.

Here’s the full lineup:

The festival was canceled in 2020 but came back in 2021 with Post Malone, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and more. Festival organizers said they’re trying to be safe and have a few requirements regarding COVID-19.

Safety is always our number one priority, and please rest assured that we are working very closely with City and State officials on all things COVID-19 related. As of now, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival. Documentation will be checked upon entry, and acceptable documentation includes your actual vaccination card, a photocopy or photo of your vaccination card, or presentation of the NYC Covid Safe App or NYS Excelsior App. Any changes to this policy will be posted here as well as on our social media accounts.

The festival also shared what would happen if the festival is canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 or weather, saying “you will have the option of receiving a refund or rolling your tickets over to the 2023 event.”

Just so everyone is sure what “full COVID-19 vaccination” means, festival organizers clarified it.

“In order to be fully vaccinated in time for Gov Ball, you’ll need to have received your last Moderna or Pfizer (or single Johnson & Johnson) dose two weeks prior to the event. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org“

Finally, in order for unvaccinated people to attend, they need to show a negative test within a specific timeframe.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of each day you attend the event. Documentation will be checked upon entry, and acceptable documentation includes your actual negative COVID-19 test result or a photocopy of your negative COVID-19 test result.

