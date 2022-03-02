Did Kanye confirm his weird romance with Kim’s twin Chaney Jones?

Kanye West moves on quickly, but also does he? In between releasing his own media player, dating Julia Fox for five minutes, and putting on sound-plagued stadium shows, the newly-divorced West has also been seen around town with a Kim Kardashian-lookalike named Chaney Jones.

Speculation has been rampant over whether the two are an official item or not, but West recently took to his Instagram page and reposted a screenshot from The Shade Room of the two holding hands.

“It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong,” the caption read. West commented on the post with a black heart.

In further potential confirmation, Chaney Jones commented on the post with “My Love” and a black heart and crossed fingers.

Chaney Jones commented on Ye’s Instagram post:



“My love 🖤🤞🏽” pic.twitter.com/ZqwOGMOqFd — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) March 1, 2022

Chaney Jones may look uncannily like Kardashian, but they are fairly different when it comes to careers. She’s currently listed as the COO of First State Behavioral Health on the organization’s website.

“I am currently working on my masters in counseling at Wilmington University. I studied elementary education at the University of Delaware,” Jones said in her bio. “I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone. Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”

Seems like she could be a positive influence for Kanye!

West recently just stopped working on his high-profile romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. The two appeared strong, but West seemed to miss his family, which makes sense. Fox touched on that particular issue on an episode of her podcast Call Her Daddy.

“I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” she said about him wanting to get his family back together. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

The two broke up around Valentine’s day.