Ed Sheeran almost killed Elton John while filming ‘Merry Christmas’

Ed Sheeran has been near fictional violence on Game of Thrones and almost brought some to real life recently.

We previously covered the praised musician’s recent collaboration with the legendary Elton John on a song called Merry Christmas and now Sheeran is spilling secrets from the set of the track’s music video. Apparently, he came close to killing the “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” crooner with a bell, though not with any actual intention to do so.

“Oh mate, I’m dressed up as a sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it,” he said to Apple Music. “I showed [John] the footage of it today because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head. The horror that went through my body.”

Thankfully, all turned out well and John is still with us today for the rest of his planned retirement tour. As well, this is not the first time a famous musician has come close to killing another. Decades ago, Elvis gave Alice Cooper the chance to kill him with a gun to his head. Cooper considered pulling the trigger to do something “legendary” with his life, but, before he could, the so-called king of rock and roll knocked it away and knocked Cooper down to show his karate skill.