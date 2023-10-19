Every Taylor Swift documentary and concert movie, ranked

Nobody puts on a show quite like Taylor Swift. She’s gifted us with ten albums, she’s been on six tours and produced six concert films. And, if that weren’t enough content for the Swifties, Taylor has also released two documentary films.



Like any true Swiftie, everyone has their favorites. Between the nostalgia that is the Fearless era and the absolutely iconic Reputation Stadium tour, here is my personal ranking of all of Taylor’s documentary and concert films courtesy of WGTC’s resident Swiftie.

8. Speak Now World Tour Live

Speak Now Tour Live was Taylor Swift’s first concert film and featured 18 of Taylor’s best performances from the 2011 show. Like most concert films, she inevitably had to make some cuts, but overall the movie is iconic, adorable, and classically Taylor. The only pitfall is that it’s the concert only with no commentary, and the quality may or may not speak to her budget. If you’re in your Speak Now Era, you can watch the full film on YouTube.

7. The 1989 World Tour Live

This 2015 concert film was definitely a step up from its predecessor. Fans actually get more of a behind-the-scenes look at the 1989 World Tour and it features her entire performance in Sydney, Australia. However, the frantic and choppy editing of this particular movie is something fans are continuing to criticize on social media to this day, with one fan describing it as “borderline unwatchable“. I wouldn’t go that far: 1989 is iconic and the nostalgia is real with this one. Plus it features the deluxe song “New Romantics” so a win is a win and fans get to see the full setlist, which isn’t a feature of most other concert films. Fans can watch the full concert on YouTube.

6. Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless

Two words: Baby Taylor. If you’re in desperate need of hearing a very young Taylor Swift’s country accent look no further than Journey to Fearless. The three-episode series originally aired on The Hub and came out in August 2010. It follows the road to her very first tour and is an excellent history lesson for baby Swifties. Plus, her country accent is absolutely everything. If you’re a new Swiftie this is an absolute must-watch. If not, you could probably skip it. Fans can watch full episodes on YouTube.

5. City of Lover Concert

Even though the pandemic foiled Taylor’s Plans for a full Lover tour, fans can still get a glimpse at what it would have looked like through her 2020 Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert. The TV program took fans to Paris, France where they could watch the star perform all of her songs from her seventh studio album. This particular performance produced perhaps the best live album of all time. Seriously, “Death by a Thousand Cuts”? Immaculate. If you can’t watch the small but iconic concert, at the very least you should stream the live album. The live concert originally aired on ABC in 2020, but fans can stream on Hulu.

4. Long Pond Studio Sessions

In the midst of winter and the thick of the pandemic, Taylor graces us with two albums and her Long Pond Studio Sessions. The documentary was released in November 2020 and features the artists and two of her co-writers escaping to what is essentially a cabin in the woods to write and record Folklore. It includes behind-the-scenes insight into the songs on the album and even a few versions of the song while recording. It’s a very slow, intimate, and cozy rendition of the documentaries that she has done before. Fans can watch the full film on Disney Plus.

3. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour concert film has only been out for a week and it’s proving to be one of the most iconic moments for both Taylor Swift’s career and the world economy. Fans can enjoy nearly the entire concert, though a few songs have been cut for time (it is a three-hour concert after all). From the looks of it, fans are enjoying the concert in the movie theater just as much as they did in the stadiums. To be honest, with the close-up shots of Taylor, her costumes, and her dancers, this is almost as good as the real thing. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently only available in theaters.

2. Miss Americana

This documentary is perhaps the most intimate look at Taylor that fans have ever gotten. Miss Americana was released in early 2020 and allows fans not just a backstage look at Lover, but includes insight into Swift’s struggles with living such a public life, her past battle with an eating disorder, and even her thoughts on the current political climate. The title is inspired by Swift’s songs Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince, Swift’s first foray into discussing politics through her music. It’s a side of Taylor that the public doesn’t see often, but one that definitely allowed her to win over the hearts of many more fans. The documentary is available to stream on Netflix.

1. Reputation Stadium Tour

Yes, some of the other films had more commentary or personality and while that’s usually the measure of a quality Taylor Swift movie, the Reputation Stadium Tour forever and always takes the cake. Everything from her setlist to her costumes proves that this tour was the place to be in 2018. And anyone who loved or hated Taylor prior to Reputation can’t help but admit that this was the comeback of the century. Fans can get an up-close look at the Arlington, Texas performance. This two-hour masterpiece is available to stream on Netflix.

You really can’t go wrong with any one of these, and you haven’t seen a single one get to watching. If you don’t know where to start chronological order is always best, but for a real roller coaster watch in ranking order. You will leave this marathon Swift binge inspired, hoarse, and probably with your own personal ranking.