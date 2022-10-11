From ‘gogobebe’ to ‘AYA,’ here’s how ‘ILLELLA’ stacks up against MAMAMOO’s past tracks

MAMAMOO are back with their new mini-album Mic On and an explosive title track to match. In “ILLELLA”, the girl group deliver yet another addictive entry to their spotless discography. The song’s statement chorus is reminiscent of past hits like “gogobebe” and “AYA”, and its upbeat, funky sound fits the rest of the band’s catalog like a glove.

Since their debut in 2014, MAMAMOO have released 15 title tracks across three studio albums, and 12 extended plays. Their music always sounds intentional and irreverent, as if Wheein, Moonbyul, Solar, and Hwasa were all dying to break the rules and carve their name in the K-Pop hall of fame.

Although MAMAMOO released a compilation of their greatest hits in September of 2021 accompanied by a new single, Mic On is their first proper comeback since putting out their EP WAW in the summer of 2021. Composed of three songs — “1,2,3 Eoi!”, “ILLELLA”, and “L.I.E.C” — the 2022 mini-album doesn’t stray far from MAMAMOO’s typical upbeat sound, but it’s still effective.

With “ILLELLA”, they’re not exactly dropping jaws like they have in the past, but it’s still an undeniable dance banger dripping with the usual sensuality and cheek the women of MAMAMOO always deliver.

It’s not their best, but it’s far from forgettable, so how does “ILLELLA” compare to other title tracks by MAMAMOO? Here is an imperfect ranking of every lead single the band has released until now.

15. “You’re the best” (Melting, 2016)

As infectious as “You’re the best” is, it’s not the most memorable title track MAMAMOO have released. It’s a classic MAMAMOO song — mixing jazz influences with dance beats and soulful vocals — but it follows the mold a little too much to really leave its mark on this list. It’s missing the element of surprise.

14. “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (Pink Funky, 2015)

In “Um Oh Ah Yeh”, MAMAMOO go for a more fun, bubble gum-type sound, with a ditzy music video to match. Although it’s a great K-Pop song — evocative of emblematic girl group hits of the past — it’s far from being a definitive MAMAMOO song.

13. “Yes I am” (Purple, 2017)

MAMAMOO have always been overflowing with confidence and sass, and in “Yes I am” they are taking a moment to celebrate just that. It’s impossible not to feel empowered and ready to strut through the house when listening to this bop.

12. “Mr. Ambiguous” (Hello, 2014)

“Mr. Ambiguous” is MAMAMOO’s debut single, and what a way to inaugurate their career as a group. With its close harmonies, funky rhythm, and brassy production, this is the prototype MAMAMOO sound, and a song which all subsequent releases have had to live up to.

11. “Mumumumuch” (I Say Mamamoo: The Best, 2021)

“Mumumuch” is one of the cutest title tracks MAMAMOO have ever released. The intentionally cheesy lyrics work great with the song’s bubbly sound. The production is so tight, anyone listening will feel compelled to let go and just enjoy.

10. “Wind flower” (Blue;s, 2018)

It’s great seeing MAMAMOO’s sound evolve. They keep experimenting with different sounds while somehow staying true to their trademark energy. “Wind flower” is a great example of the band’s turn toward a more dance pop vibe.

9. “Starry Night” (Yellow Flower, 2018)

In “Starry Night”, MAMAMOO go full electronic pop to create a perfect silky club banger. The girls’ individual voices shine during the song’s slowest stretches, only to build up to an explosive chorus.

8. “Piano Man” (Piano Man, 2014)

Back to MAMAMOO’s roots, “Piano Man” is arguably the best title track from the band’s earliest releases, coming through with the band’s distinctive swing pop sound. This song was definitely ahead of its time, and the four artists’ maturity was unusual for a band that had just debuted.

7. “Décalcomanie” (Memory, 2016)

“Décalcomanie” has been a fan-favorite since its release in 2016. This is MAMAMOO at their very best, delivering confidence, personality and sex appeal. It doesn’t hurt that they look absolutely ravishing in the music video.

6. “gogobebe” (White Wind, 2019)

Much like MAMAMOO’s latest single “ILLELLA”, “gogobebe” has that reggaeton beat that just makes you want to get down and dance. It’s one of the group’s most recent hits in what has easily been the most successful period of their career.

5. “Where are we now” (WAW, 2021)

Ballads aren’t usually picked as singles by pop artists, but they should be. “Where are we now” is the only song on this list that can really do justice to one of MAMAMOO’s defining traits: their vocals. They are one of the strongest groups in K-Pop when it comes to their singing, and this beautiful love letter to MooMoos is a great example of that.

4. “ILLELLA” (Mic On, 2022)

Okay, “Illella” wasn’t exactly strong enough to dethrone this list’s undeniable podium, but it came damn close. This song is a mix of everything that makes MAMAMOO sound so fresh, and so them. It’s groovy, fun, sexy, and energizing. They did it again.

3. “HIP” (Reality in Black, 2019)

MAMAMOO deserve to be recognized for staying true to themselves while still following the music industry’s latest trends. In “HIP” they join their typical jazzy sound from their earlier era with stronger r&b and hip-hop flavor. This song goes especially hard for its feisty lyrics, and iconic visuals.

2. “Egotistic” (Red Moon, 2018)

“Egotistic” was a turning point in MAMAMOO’s career, catapulting them from a widely-loved group to one of the most famous girl bands coming from K-Pop. One needs only to watch the music video for the song to understand why that was. In this vibrant, ferocious, Latin-inspired track, MAMAMOO emerge as four of the sexiest, most self-assured women in K-Pop.

1. “AYA” (Travel, 2020)

“AYA” is definitely MAMAMOO’s most surprising song to date. The production is pure fire, from the flute and the beat, to the different sections and that iconic dragged out “Aya” during the pre-chorus. In the music video, MAMAMOO appear more ravenous than ever, proving that they are not here to play around.

As much as title tracks end up being the most played and most commonly performed songs by K-Pop bands, that hardly means that they’re their best. MAMAMOO’s discography is vast, especially accounting for each member’s solo releases. To really get to know the band, we strongly recommend taking a deep dive into their past albums, as well as check out their latest releases.

We Got This Covered’s review of MIC ON will be available soon.