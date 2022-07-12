Get ready, Army: A BTS documentary is coming to Disney Plus

K Pop sensations BTS are set to make a massive mark on Disney Plus joining the streaming service’s growing roster of digital talent.

According to an announcement via CNN Business, Disney has plans for multiple original titles featuring members of the group in collaboration with HYBE the management group for BTS formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment.

As you’d expect, this collaboration will see a performance from the group added to the streaming service. The announcement reveals that a taped performance in Los Angeles will make its way to Disney Plus along with a behind-the-scenes documentary series.

It isn’t clear when the performance will land, but the docuseries isn’t expected to debut until 2023.

Not all of this content will be about music. BTS member V is set to host a vacation-style reality show alongside other Korean celebrities, but the other shows as part of this deal have not yet been revealed.

Disney heard of content for Asia Pacific Jessica Kam-Engle shared a statement detailing the reasoning for this collaboration.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition — to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia-Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

More BTS content is welcomed news to millions of fans around the world, but as of right now there is no official date for when this content will arrive. When it does, it will be exclusively available on Disney Plus.