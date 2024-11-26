‘He went back in the house and dialed 911’: Kendrick Lamar just bullied Drake into losing the little street cred he had left

An unspoken rule in Hip-Hop is that rap beefs live and die in the studio. But Drake evidently missed the first few classes of RAP 101, and Kendrick Lamar’s got the last laugh once again.

Hip-Hop has always thrived on rivalries, diss tracks, verbal skirmishes, and beefs that echo across mixtapes and music videos. But not everyone expects the fallout from a rap feud to veer into downright absurdity. We thought we all had it worse with the Cole apology, but boy, this one tops it. Fresh off an unparalleled year that cemented his artistic dominance, Kendrick Lamar has left his rival, Drake, in a puddle of questionable decisions. Kendrick’s recent success with his GNX album is being hailed as a masterstroke, but what has everyone talking now is Drake’s response to their ongoing feud, a move that has left fans questioning if shame truly knows no bounds.

“Squabble Up” not lawyer up: Drake’s lawsuit over “Not Like Us”

While Kendrick had the world screaming the lyrics from GNX’s latest bangers, Drake was busy putting pen to paper. But not for a verse. Instead, Drake opted for a civil litigation filing. On Monday, he submitted legal paperwork in Manhattan courts, accusing UMG and Spotify of foul play regarding Kendrick’s fiery track “Not Like Us.” The song, a clear shot at Drake, became a viral hit, and apparently, Drake wasn’t too pleased about its success.

In his filing, Drake alleged that UMG orchestrated an illegal “scheme” to boost “Not Like Us” using bots, payola, and other underhanded tactics. “UMG did not rely on chance or even ordinary business practices,” his lawyers argued. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

The move has shocked the Hip Hop world, where battles are supposed to be settled with bars, not briefs. The backlash has been swift and merciless. One X user quipped, “If there was one rapper that would call the police after losing a rap battle, it was always going to be Drake.” Another added, “I’d deadass throw away my Rocawear leather jacket in 2002 if Jay-Z ever took Nas to court over Ether.”

The jokes kept coming, with memes and parodies flooding social media, because, let’s face it, Drake’s decision to go legal over a diss track has left many fans bewildered.

Drake vs. UMG: A hidden agenda?

While the lawsuit might seem like a desperate attempt to salvage some dignity, some fans have a different theory: they believe Drake’s legal move isn’t about Kendrick at all. Instead, they argue it’s a covert attack on UMG, the label he’s been tied to since his early days with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records.

Kendrick, too, has a storied history with UMG, his association with TDE and now his own venture, PgLang. However, unlike Drake, Kendrick’s relationship with his label doesn’t seem to have sparked public drama. But Drake? His fans claim he’s been locked in a cold war with UMG for years, dropping hints in his lyrics and actions. Either way, it’s the whiny tactics of a sore loser.

Was targeting Kendrick’s song the right move?

If Drake’s legal filing is indeed a thinly veiled strike against UMG, it raises a critical question: was going after “Not Like Us” the smartest way to do it? Kendrick’s song is undeniably scathing, but its popularity is rooted in the raw talent and artistry that Kendrick brings to every track. By focusing on “Not Like Us,” Drake risks appearing bitter and reactive rather than strategic.

