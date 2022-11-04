‘Her Loss’ might close a trilogy of albums and Drake fans didn’t even realize

With the internet still ablaze following the release of Drake and 21 Savage‘s joint album Her Loss, fans are devoting themselves to mining its best bars, samples, and any other easter eggs that hide within it. But, almost en masse, fans are realizing the album might have a closer connection to Drake’s last two albums than previously thought.

Her Loss is the second album with Drake’s name on it of the year thus far, following on from Honestly, Nevermind back in June. Before that, he dropped his first album in three years, Certified Lover Boy, in 2021. Now, thanks to the titles of those albums, fans are starting to notice a potential connection.

The connection was first noted by user @Tervisscoot in late October, and now with the album’s release, fans’ suspicions might’ve been confirmed.

Drake was a Certified Lover Boy but Honestly, Nevermind, that’s Her Loss.



Drake dropped a trilogy and we didn’t even notice — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) October 23, 2022

The album trilogy, if it is indeed the case, shows an arc of the Drake we all know — hopeless romantic — on Certified Lover Boy before growing to a level of defeatism on Honestly, Nevermind. Keep in mind that Honestly, Nevermind was largely influenced by house music, which could be seen as an attempt to cloak his true feelings with club-ready beats.

Now, we have Her Loss, a moment of self-realization with the help of 21 Savage, who also appeared on the final track of Honestly, Nevermind. It’s almost as if we’ve seen Drake go through an entire break-up grieving process right in front of our eyes and ears, yet none of us were the wiser.

Her Loss is out now, following Drake’s very, very NSFW promotion of the album.