How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?

Wilson has always been drop dead gorgeous, but she recently went through quite a health and fitness transformation.
Published: Apr 10, 2024 05:15 pm

It is no surprise that Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest and best country stars of our generation, releasing songs that are nothing short of sensational — from “Watermelon Moonshine” to “Heart Like A Truck” to “Country’s Cool Again” and beyond — as well as taking home some ACM Awards, CMT Awards, GRAMMY Awards, and more for her true talent. Aside from her stellar singing skills, Wilson is known for being a natural beauty, slaying each and every red carpet look alongside her equally as attractive boyfriend, former football star Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

While the Louisiana native has always been stunning, she began to gain some traction on social media when people began to comment on her physique, notably her — for lack of a better phrase — big booty that is accentuated in her signature bell bottom jeans.

“My booty introduced my music to a lot of folks, and I’m okay with that. I think ‘What would Dolly Parton do?’” Wilson shared in an interview, proud of her plump posterior. “I’ve been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music… you’re welcome!”

Comments about Wilson’s body began to surface after the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer lost around 70 pounds in January of 2023, a weight loss transformation that had women all across America asking, “How did she do that?”

Fortunately, we got you covered on Wilson’s weight loss secret. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?

Wilson’s health and fitness journey began when most people put on a few pounds instead: the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the chart-topping superstar told her supporters, as well as the media, that she would undergo “a year of health,” adding more fruits and vegetables into her diet, cutting out sugar, dairy and processed foods, and even hiring a personal trainer. Wilson became slimmer and slimmer after these practices, but in June of 2023, she was accused of using unethical methods to shed some pounds, notably weight loss gummies.

“People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies,” the Yellowstone star shared in a video via Instagram, addressing these insulting accusations. “I don’t want y’all spending your money on something that ain’t real. Do not fall for it. If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows, running around every night of my life.”

She concluded passionately, “To be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music,” and we seriously could not agree more. No matter what she looks like, Lainey Wilson will always be a superstar!

Country music lovers can listen to all of her tunes on their favorite music streaming service as we speak.

