How many Grammys has Harry Styles won?

Many fans rightfully applaud Harry Styles for being an excellent performer. The artist rose to fame as part of One Direction before beginning his his solo career in 2016. Since then, he has enjoyed plenty of success, but you might be wondering if he is as celebrated by his peers as much as he is celebrated by his fans. A good barometer for measuring that is to look at whether or not he has won a Grammy, which are voted for by Recording Academy members in the music industry.

With that being said, let’s take a look at how many Grammy Awards Styles has managed to win over the course of his career.

Styles has received three statues on his own. Two of those came last night when he took home nods for Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album of the Year. Prior to that, he won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Pop Solo Performance. Of course, he is a long way from challenging Beyonce’s record 32 Grammys.

He managed to take home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021 for his song, “Watermelon Sugar.” In 2023 he won two Grammy Awards for his album, Harry’s House, picking up wins for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Interestingly, the boy band he was a part of, One Direction, was never even nominated for a Grammy Award, let alone the recipient of one. In fact, Styles is the only member of the band to win a Grammy while none of his former bandmates have been nominated for the award.

Styles is sure to release more music over the next several years, so it is unlikely that his Grammy Award counter will stay this low for very long. We will be sure to tune in to whatever his next hit will be and are looking forward to the artist’s next nomination and win at the Grammy Awards.