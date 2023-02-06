The biggest Harry Style moments at the 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and all eyes were on him tonight at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The “As it Was” singer won his first Grammy award as a solo artist in 2021 for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar” off his second album Fine Line. With six nominations this year, we knew the night was bound to have many Harry moments that were sure to shock and entertain viewers (and yes, we’ll get to the most shocking moment of all).

Styles began the night by wearing a polarizing outfit, as the singer is apt to do and garnering criticism from many on social media. We’ve grown used to Styles wearing some wild stuff over the years, but this is objectively one of his worst outfits he’s worn on a red carpet, and the criticism feels warranted.

it’s giving adult diaper pic.twitter.com/6PmDI9vNUX — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) February 6, 2023

After being dragged for his clothing choices, Styles changed into a safer sartorial choice and won his first award of the night. The singer won Pop Vocal Album of the Year for his most recent album Harry’s House.

Harry then went on to perform his hit single “As it Was” in a very sparkly disco-inspired ensemble. The performance was appropriately jubilant, complete with a spinning stage and enthusiastic backup dancers.

Afterward, he was approached by host Trevor Noah who tried to get a guest spot on Styles’ next tour despite not being a musician. Noah was very earnest but Styles ultimately turned him down in a firm but polite manner. The fun moment would turn out to be the calm before the storm, as the biggest award of the night would soon be announced.

The night ended on a high note for Styles as he found himself the winner of the most coveted Grammy, Album of the Year. Styles (and an adorable fan) were happy about the win but they might be the only ones. Many viewers expected Beyoncé to win the award for her album Renaissance especially after she made history earlier that night, becoming the artist with the most Grammy awards in history. While the legendary singer has won many Grammy awards during her career, she has yet to win Album of the Year and was last nominated for the award in 2016 before famously losing to Adele.

YALL CHOSE HARRY STYLES OVER BEYONCÉ FOR AOTY???? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ScFouJfISf — Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) February 6, 2023

While some believe Harry deserved his Album of the Year win, many viewers are upset that Beyoncé has once again been overlooked for this coveted award. Both Harry’s House and Renaissance are great albums, and it’s obvious Styles works hard on his music. But it’s understandable the Bey-hive is upset that their queen has lost out on the award yet another year.