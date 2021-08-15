Billie Eilish is arguably one of the biggest artists in the world. Since 2016, the Happily Ever After singer has earned herself a solid spot in the upper echelon of pop music. With numerous Grammy awards, top brand endorsements, and streaming documentaries, Billie Eilish has quickly become a huge influence on the younger generation of this modern society. She could easily be a model for various clothing brands, walking runways with her alternative looks, urban pop apparel, and piercing blue eyes. However, when it comes to modelling, the average model needs to be a certain height. So, how tall is Billie Eilish?

At age 13, Eilish released the viral single “Ocean Eyes” and began to gain a solid following. By age 16, Billie Eilish’s social media following had grown to 6.3 million. And ever since her first album, When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, debuted at No.1 on Billboard, Eilish’s mainstream success has expanded her fanbase to a whopping 89 million followers on Instagram. But despite her success, Billie is a human, just like the rest of us. And just like any celebrity, she faces intese scrutiny.

For a long time, Eilish’s oversized and tomboyish apparel style was a big topic of conversation. Fans speculated as to why Billie Eilish presented in this way and that soon led to trolls speculating on the Internet that the teenage pop star was ashamed of her body. It didn’t take long for Billie to clap back at the haters, and since then, she has been a vocal advocate for body positivity.

Now that her second album, Happily Ever After, is making its rounds on Billboard, Billie Eilish again defies the expectations with another change in style. It started with the singer’s 2021 music video for the single “Lost Cause,” which showed a more flirty side to Eilish as she and many other women dressed in lingerie embrace their sexiness at a sleepover. Complete with twerking and a small dance number, Eilish showcases something different from the baggy alternative vibes she’s exhibited in the past.

And it seems that she wants fans to get the picture literally. Featured earlier this year on the June cover of Vogue, Eilish decided to take her new approach to the next level:

So Is Eilish Tall Enough To Be A Model?

After seeing the feature in Vogue, many fans expressed that Eilish definitely could be a model if she wanted to. And even though the average model’s height is 5′ 9″ and she’s only 5′ 3,” Eilish feels the same way.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” Eilish said in her Vogue interview, “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*ck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Seeing as how she slayed that Vogue photoshoot, many would probably agree with her. However, I’d wager that with all the endorsements and magazine covers that Eilish has lined up, it’s a good chance that it won’t be the last time we see her in the model element. If she were to pursue it seriously, she could even end up changing the fashion game entirely. Like the lady said, “if you feel like you look good, you look good.” And with her being one of the most influential voices of this new generation, I don’t think too many modelling agencies would argue with her.