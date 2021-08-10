Ever since One Direction exploded onto the music scene in 2010, the boy band has been praised for its chart-topping songs and fearless individuality. Apart from The Beatles, they’re one of the few bands in history to evoke the kind of mass fan hysteria rivaled only by the release of a new Marvel film or Harry Potter hardcover.

The boys in the band — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — became overnight celebrities, and their antics as bandmates and friends were put on full display at every concert they played and later in their documentary concert film, One Direction: This is Us. It’s not every day that a band is thrown together in ten minutes (according to X Factor judge Simon Cowell, who takes full responsibility for 1D’s formation) and then reached astronomical heights in the music industry, but One Direction made it look like the ride of a lifetime.

Though the band has been broken up for over six years now, the lads still have a lot in common. Their net worths all fall in the $70-$80 million dollar range, with Harry Styles tipping the scale as the richest among them. Most of them hail from England, with Niall Horan being the sole bandmate from Ireland. They’re also all similar in age. Styles, Payne, and Horan are all 27, Malik is 28, and Tomlinson is 29.

But as talented as they all are vocally, the former members of 1D are not equally matched when it comes to height. One in particular stands taller than the rest.

How Tall Are The Members Of 1D?

When they’re performing on stage together, it looks like all five bandmates are roughly the same height. This is a bit of an optical illusion. Despite his sky-high hair, Horan is the shortest of the group at 5 feet 7 inches. Malik and Tomlinson are only slightly taller at 5 feet 8 inches. Payne is taller still at 5 feet 9 inches.

How Tall Is Harry Styles?

Styles is the tallest member of the group at an even 6 feet. As with their vocal abilities, the boys’ heights are similar enough that Styles doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb in photos or performances. It would have been impossible for Cowell to know when he put them all together just how tall each of them would grow to be, but it likely behooved the boys that they were similar heights when they initially auditioned for The X Factor.

Styles’ extra inches are only noticeable in photos where he’s standing up straight beside his bandmates. Due to their constant rowdy antics — boys will be boys — there are plenty of instances where he’s leaning or striking a comic pose that makes him look like he’s just as tall as the rest of them.

Still, it’s fair to say that Styles has had the biggest growth spurt over the course of 1D’s six years together. He’s made positive use of his height and movie star good looks in modeling campaigns and films like Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Dunkirk.

Styles is also set to star alongside Black Widow fan-favorite Florence Pugh in the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling, directed by and co-starring his current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.