General sale for next year’s Glastonbury Music Festival starts this Sunday i.e., Nov. 19, after Thursday’s rather disastrous coach sale was marred with technical issues and thousands of disappointed fans. Given this failure to satisfy demand, the next sale should be more competitive than ever.

If the last sale let you down, or you want to try and get access for the first time, here’s our handy guide to maximizing your chances to get lucky on Sunday.

The right way to find tickets for Glastonbury 2024

If you’re not already aware, you can only purchase legitimate Glastonbury tickets at the fest’s official website. Any other seller claiming to have tickets is selling them illegally. Tickets will cost a total of £355 ($442 in U.S. money), £75 of which will be taken immediately as a deposit. General sale starts at 9amt GMT, the UK timezone.

Please bear in mind that registration for interest in buying tickets ended on Nov. 15. Keep all registration details and card information near you, so you don’t lose the tickets in your basket while frantically trying to find them.

Despite the common advice, having multiple tabs open does not increase your chances of tickets. Instead, it slows down the browser, and ticket site servers often get confused about all the attempts to access from the same source. Instead, use multiple devices — computers, tablets, phones, etc. If you can, use your data on your phone, which might be faster than your Wi-Fi.

It should be noted, however, that there’s been mixed advice regarding using multiple devices. Many people who get pit tickets for concerts cite the device trick as essential for achieving their desired tickets, but others report this slows the website down. Just like in life, there are no guarantees that one method will certainly work better than the other.

If you’re attending with someone and they’re available at the time of sale, let them also try to get tickets. You can purchase up to six tickets at once, so keep in contact with them to see who is successful. If you’re potentially going with more than one other person, create a group chat. Alternatively, a friend with your registration details can help.

But what to do if you are ultimately unsuccessful in getting the tickets and they all sell out? Well, no need to despair. If you are unable to secure a ticket, a rollover of returned tickets will be released in April, ahead of the festival in the summer. Keep a note of this in your diary or device’s calendar, and check your inbox and spam folder frequently around this time. Do not buy from third-party sellers, as tickets can be fake or scalped tickets could be rejected completely.