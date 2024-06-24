Is Blackpink leaving YG?

It’s a busy time to be a fan of Blackpink. Every day there’s a new announcement from a different member. From label switches and upcoming releases to snippets of new songs and big acting prospects, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo are booked solid.

Some recent developments, however, have been particularly noteworthy. On June 18, Rosé announced a move to a new label — YG subsidiary The Black Label — with a statement that raised a few eyebrows. “As you all know, I have come from a place where more things have been done for me over doing things on my own,” the musician said, instantly sending fans wondering whether this was any kind of dig at YG, Blackpink’s label of over ten years.

A few days later, Jennie teased new music in a Beats by Dre campaign with the lyrics “Taken for granted / Taken for hostage / Carried the Baggage / Carried the past us / As luck would have it / Future was written / They didn’t plan for women to woman up.” This apparent animosity towards their old “home” naturally raised questions about the group’s future at YG.

Is Blackpink still an YG group?

Yes. Blackpink as a group is still signed to YG Entertainment. The four members agreed to renew their contract in December 2023, effectively ensuring the label that formed, trained, and managed Blackpink since 2010 would continue to oversee the group’s activities. In the contract renewal announcement, YG even promised “new albums and world tours”.

Be that as it may, news soon followed that the members had chosen not to renew their solo/individual contracts with the label. This would mean they were free to tag other companies for the production, management, and promotion of solo projects (that includes but is not limited to music, seeing as the Blackpink ladies are also actors and global brand ambassadors).

As a result, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa all created their own labels — Odd Atelier, Blissoo, and LLoud, respectively — while Rosé stayed closer to YG by signing to The Black Label. It’s an undeniable new chapter in the foursome’s lives, with intentional and significant energy and attention dedicated to their solo endeavors, and perhaps less time for Blackpink commitments.

The group is rumored to be releasing a new album in 2025, which could imply a round of concerts thereafter. Still, there have been no Blackpink-related announcements recently, apart from the release of a concert film in theater rooms around the world starting July 31, 2024.

