Perhaps no other musician sings quite as fondly about love as Bruno Mars. The singer-songwriter and infamous crooner has sustained much of his decades-long career by delivering unforgettable love songs, from the romantic lows of Grenade to the love-struck heights of Just The Way You are.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps Mars’ most popular song, however, is Marry You, which has soundtracked the nuptials of newly-weds the world over since its release in 2010. With a smash hit like Marry You to his name, and with years of practice deciphering a song’s subject thanks to Taylor Swift, fans have regularly questioned Mars’ own marital status. Has the singer followed his lyrics own popped the question yet?

Is Bruno Mars married?

As of March 2024, Bruno Mars is not married. However, the pop star has been in a long term relationship with Jessica Caban since 2011. Mars began dating Caban, a model, actress and fashion designer, around the time he released his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans, which featured hits like Marry You and Just the Way You Are.

The pair have remained together through many of Mars’ milestones, from multiple Grammy wins to his new musical project Silk Sonic alongside Anderson Paak. Mars and Caban do not have any children, but do share a pet Rottweiler and a house in Hollywood Hills. The couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, but do sometimes share images of each other on social media.

Caban celebrated their ten-year anniversary in an Instagram post in 2022, and has shared birthday posts about Mars in the past. Aside from her high-profile relationship with Mars, Caban is known as the 2008 winner of the reality television show Model Latina, and was cast by Jennifer Lopez for the singer’s clothing line in the early 2000s. Caban also has an acting credit on Jane The Virgin.

While Mars hasn’t revealed why the pair are not yet married, he has spoken in the past about Caban’s influence on his music. The singer said his song “When I Was Your Man” was inspired by a tumultuous period in his relationship with Caban, and elsewhere revealed that he’s in no rush to walk down the aisle. “She is my best friend,” the singer told Rolling Stone in 2016. “What’s wrong with just that? We’re just happy.”

Despite its endurance for all these years, it was reported in January 2024 that Mars and Caban’s relationship might be on the rocks. Sources told The Sun that the pair spent Christmas apart, but these claims remain unconfirmed. In any case, the word is still out on whether Mars will ever get married, but we can at least rest assured that we’ll undoubtedly hear his songs at weddings for decades to come.