Is Dua Lipa Gay?

Avid music fans know about the recent controversy surrounding DaBaby’s comments about HIV-positive and gay individuals at the Rolling Loud festival a few months ago. Thanks to those comments, the North Carolina rapper has lost many endorsements and has been condemned for his actions by more than a few of his fellow artists.

One of the more notable artists to speak out was English pop star Dua Lipa, who had worked with DaBaby previously on her smash hit “Levitating.” It’s no secret that for many years, Lipa has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community and has made it one of her missions to stand as an ally in their fight to be accepted in mainstream culture. With her having such a strong stance on the topic, many have assumed that Dua Lipa may be gay herself.

Of course, as it always is with most popular artists, their moves and opinions will always be a point of speculation. But is Dua Lipa really gay?

Ever since 2018, Dua Lipa has used her platform to fight injustice on all fronts. Identifying as a feminist, Lipa has always spoken out against sexism in the music industry. But one of the issues closest to her heart has been the treatment of the gay community, prompting her to speak out whenever she can on such views. For Lipa, her frustration does stem from a personal place.

“I have a massive group of friends and

my team who are part of the LGBTQ community, who have inspired me so much and taught me so much,” Lipa said, in an interview with Attitude magazine. “They’re all my role models in life.”

According to Billboard, Dua doesn’t feel that having friends and loved ones in the community should be the only reason she offers her support where she can.

“It’s entirely a right to be able to love who you want, not just because I have friends in the LGBTQ community, but because we’re all human, and we deserve it,” she said. “It’s something I feel very connected to and will continue to fight for.”

For Lipa, the fight to protect and support the LGBTQ community is not some marketing ploy; it’s more like a duty. Just like Steve Rogers felt it was the Avengers’ duty to make the world a better place in Captain America: Civil War, Lipa feels that it’s her responsibility as a big name to do the same.

“To be able to use my platform to spread awareness, show support, talk about it, to make people feel seen, heard, and safe, communicate with charities, and try to do my part as much as I can … I see that as my duty,” she said.

Thanks to her adamant fight on their behalf, Lipa has been constantly considered a “gay icon.” However, the 26-year-old pop star admits that she’s not really deserving of such a title.

“It’s really hard to refer to myself as that, but I’m trying to channel that energy,” she said. “I’m grateful to have such an incredible community filled with so much love, so much enthusiasm, so much creativity - you know how you go, ‘sugar and spice make everything nice’? That’s what the gay community has.”

So, is Dua Lipa actually gay? So far, it seems the answer is no.

In her public dating life, Lipa has leaned in a heterosexual direction for the most part. Previously, she’s been linked to English chef Issac Carew and Paul Klein, lead singer of American band LANY. She’s been in a relationship with the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Anwar, since 2019.

Although Dua Lipa is an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community and has many queer friends, she is still heterosexual. But, who knows? Celebrities tend to change their views and sexual orientation over time, so there’s no telling if Dua Lipa may find that she has more in common with the LGBTQ community than she originally thought.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like that change will come anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean she can’t still fight for what she believes is right. Just like Queen Atlanna told her son Arthur Curry in DC’s Aquaman, “A king fights for his people, but a hero…a hero fights for everyone.”

Dua Lipa may not be a king, but she’s certainly a queen, and she’s definitely proving what a true hero looks like to the world. Perhaps DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk should take notes.