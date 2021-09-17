Is Ed Sheeran Irish?

Don’t let yourself be fooled by the red hair and striking beard⏤Ed Sheeran is NOT Irish. Although he has spoken about his love for the country, the 30-year-old musician is, in fact, an Englishman. This may come as a surprise to some people, while others might be equally perplexed about how England is actually structured, including all the countries within countries lorded over by our cousins across the pond.

The popular musician was born in the region of West Yorkshire, specifically Halifax, with Yorkshire being one of the nine regions that make up England. However, the intersecting nature of England, Ireland, and Scotland can get confusing.

With that in mind, if you’ve come to know if Ed Sheeran is Irish or not, you have your answer. BUT, if you’d like to stick around for a history lesson then check out this quick video explaining the European country’s sovereignty. Frankly, it’s high time we all knew the difference.

The nine regions that make up the country of England are London, the North East, North West, Yorkshire, East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, East of England, and the South West. Within these regions, each possesses its own unique traditions, culture, and accents.

It seems that for every square mile of Great Britain, there’s an accompanying accent, which is incredibly intriguing but also infinitely confusing. To shed some light on the different flavors of British accent, take a look at this wonderful video showcasing an impressionist’s take on all types of Brit speech.

Now that you’ve been schooled on the intricacies of location-based English factoids, do carry on.