It’s nearly ‘About Damn Time’ as Lizzo posts a teaser for her new single

Only a few hours ahead of her already hotly anticipated new single, Rapper/Singer Lizzo is stoking the fires higher with an entire trailer posted online to tease the new track. The trailer, posted to Lizzo’s Twitter account, accompanies a link to a site where fans can “pre-save” the new album on Apple, Spotify and Deezer. The album will be Lizzo’s first since 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You.’

The video features the singer, dressed atypically casually, in a gray tracksuit, in a classroom attending a “stressed and sexy” self-help workshop. When asked by the instructor to share her “homework,” a poem expressing something that makes her feel stressed and something that makes her feel sexy, she apparently panics and makes a break from the room. Out in the hall, she takes a deep breath and then the screen flashes to a title card reading “Lizzo About Damned Time” while an infectious soundtrack, presumably the intro to the new single, fires up. The teaser looks to be the first part of a longer video — we’re assuming Lizzo will eventually return to the classroom with something to say.

“About Damned Time” will be the follow-up to Lizzo’s single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, which was released in August 2021. When it drops today, it will be only one highlight of what just may be the busiest and most fulfilling weeks of Lizzo’s career to date. The single coincides with a laundry list of firsts for the singer, including the launch of her new Yitty foundation and Shapewear clothing line, and a dual hosting and musical guest gig on Saturday Night Live. Although Lizzo has previously performed on SNL, this Saturday will mark her first time as host.

“About Damned Time” will be released sometime today. Lizzo will appear on SNL this Saturday on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.