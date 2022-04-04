Jared Leto brings a Morbius-inspired look to the 2022 Grammys￼

It’s been a busy week for Jared Leto and the Morbius star has pivoted away from his latest flick with an interesting style at the 2022 Grammys.

The 30 Seconds To Mars member showed up rocking a trenchcoat and heels. Leto will take the stage later in the show to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Nominees for the award he will present include Justin Beiber with Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat for Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Ariana Grande for Positions, and Olivia Rodrigo with SOUR.

Jared Leto has arrived at the #GRAMMYs!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o0bl17223i — Jared Leto Zone 🌎 (@jaredletozone) April 3, 2022

The Grammys are a change of pace for Leto after his latest film, Morbius where he played the titular Marvel character dropped around the globe.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Since launch things haven’t gone so well with Morbius being slammed by both critics and audiences. While it was projected to bring in $50 million over its opening weekend, the Sony Marvel film fell short only managing to make $39 million overall.

Currently the movie is sitting at just 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes which is the second-lowest score a modern Marvel film has scored ever. The lowest came back in 2015 when Fox rebooted the Fantastic Four franchise.

Despite its lackluster launch, it would seem the character is posed to stick around. Morbius sets the stage for more Marvel crossovers and expansions within Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.