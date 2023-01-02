Justin Timberlake shares heartwarming tribute to Gangsta Boo, dead at 43
In art, everyone has influences who came before their turn in spotlight. Elvis loved Fats Domino, AC/DC loved Little Richard, and Justin Timberlake adored Gangsta Boo. The Memphis rapper has died, and now the one-time boy band member is paying tribute.
The 41-year-old posted the above to his Instagram stories earlier today after news broke of the 43-year-old — whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell — being found dead Sunday. At the present time a cause of death is not known for the onetime Three 6 Mafia member and Timberlake said her legacy will go on as she inspires many working in the industry today.
After leaving the group where she found initial renown in 2002, Mitchell later collaborated with Eminem and Run the Jewels. Her catalogue also includes three solo albums, multiple guest appearances, and on Twitter others also say this is a painful and early loss.
For another user, she was also someone who was so underrated. Even so, she managed to impact others and was one of the best, though, even if you are great, trolls clearly never take a day off.
An official cause of death is being investigated as of this story’s filing. Sources have told TMZ it was an overdose due to drugs, narcotics were found on her person and a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to have played a role, though nothing is official as of yet.