In art, everyone has influences who came before their turn in spotlight. Elvis loved Fats Domino, AC/DC loved Little Richard, and Justin Timberlake adored Gangsta Boo. The Memphis rapper has died, and now the one-time boy band member is paying tribute.

The 41-year-old posted the above to his Instagram stories earlier today after news broke of the 43-year-old — whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell — being found dead Sunday. At the present time a cause of death is not known for the onetime Three 6 Mafia member and Timberlake said her legacy will go on as she inspires many working in the industry today.

After leaving the group where she found initial renown in 2002, Mitchell later collaborated with Eminem and Run the Jewels. Her catalogue also includes three solo albums, multiple guest appearances, and on Twitter others also say this is a painful and early loss.

RIP Gangsta Boo. The first lady of Southern rap, a pioneer w/ mesmerizing get money bounce, and a ubiquitous influence since she kicked Satanic verses at 15 on "Mystic Stylez." Boo defined Memphis rap as much as anyone in Three 6, and never spit a bad verse.

Gone far too soon. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 1, 2023

For another user, she was also someone who was so underrated. Even so, she managed to impact others and was one of the best, though, even if you are great, trolls clearly never take a day off.

RIP Gangsta Boo



One of the best

One of the most influential

And one of the most underrated — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) January 2, 2023

Name a song then — Myles G. (@The_Answer93x) January 2, 2023

An official cause of death is being investigated as of this story’s filing. Sources have told TMZ it was an overdose due to drugs, narcotics were found on her person and a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to have played a role, though nothing is official as of yet.