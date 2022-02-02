Lucy Dacus casually greeted the internet this morning with a new bisexual anthem for girls everywhere. The singer-songwriter, who identifies as bisexual or pansexual, dropped a new single, “Kissing Lessons,” this morning along with a music video directed by Milan-based filmmaker Mara Palena.

Dacus, a member of the supergroup trio boygenius, presents a vulnerable, seemingly autobiographical story about her childhood friend Rachel teaching her how to kiss in the two-minute song. Her narrative presents the experience under the auspices of learning to kiss boys as the two imagine future husbands and children.

But in case there was any doubt that that was all heterosexual then, the story ends with an epilogue about how she remembers the experience now:

Rachel’s family moved out of town. I don’t remember when we stopped hanging out, but I still wear a letter R charm on my bracelet and wonder if she thinks of me as her first kiss

“Kissing Lessons” will undoubtedly join bisexual anthems like Panic! At The Disco’s “Girls/Girls/Boys” and Future Teens’ “Swiped Out.”

Dacus and Palena will stream a conversation on Thursday about the music video and answer questions from the chat.

The single follows Dacus’ third studio LP Home Video, released via Matador last year, and her November single “Thumbs Again,” an updated version of the song which similarly recites a story from the singer’s childhood. Matador will release the two songs together as a 7″ on June 3.

Dacus heads on tour across North America in just a week with indie rock singer Indigo De Souza. The run begins in Pittsburgh, PA, on Feb. 9 before making its way up to Toronto and Montreal and wrapping up in Baltimore in March. She then heads to Europe in March and April, where she’ll tour with folk-singer Fenne Lilly.