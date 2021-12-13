Megan Thee Stallion has graduated and fans couldn’t be more proud

After releasing a Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon, Megan Thee Stallion sent fans wild when she announced that she had graduated from Texas Southern University with a major in health administration. As fans could stream the ceremony live, it wasn’t until after, that the rapper uploaded her victory and sent fans and other celebrities into a spiral of joy.

Since the 3x Grammy Award Winners announcement, we compiled some of the best reactions from Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, where fans celebrated the accomplishments of the ‘Body‘ rapper.

So let me get this str8, while y'all been trying so desperately to have a #hotgirlsummer because @theestallion said it, the whole time she was actually building herself and getting her degree 🤔 my, my, my #Congrats Tho #MeganTheeStallion or should I say #MeganTheeGraduate 🤣😂 — Hellrayza Jones (@HellrayzaJones) December 13, 2021

I’m so proud of Megan like I know her forreal 🥺 #MeganTheeStallion — i dont have time (@JaziBelle) December 13, 2021

MEGAN THEE STALLION

MEGAN THEE HOT GIRL COACH

MEGAN THEE MF GRADUATE



pic.twitter.com/rfCWLYX3ii — kyle (@blkboybulletin) December 11, 2021

And it wasn’t just fans that celebrated the rapper but also other celebrities, from Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Normani, and Taraji P. Henson. Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, plans to open an assisted living facility and just received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award.

Proving to young people everywhere that no matter where you are in life, you can always be and do what you want.

Congratulations are in order for Megan, then, who, like no doubt millions of others, subscribes to the idiom that it’s never too late.