Life may go on, but for one BTS member, it’s time to quarantine. Singer V tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after visiting the hospital for a sore throat.

BTS’s record label, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Kim Taehyung, better known as V, tested positive after a PCR test. A Twitter account dedicated to BTS translations lets us know how V is doing and what BTS’s record label has shared.

BTS Charts & Translations stated that Big Hit Music wanted to provide some information regarding the health of V. They noted that he visited the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

[Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt V visited the hospital on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at home.



“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” the statement confirmed. “He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities. There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”

This isn’t the first time a BTS member has tested positive for COVID-19. A few months ago, Suga, RM, and Jin all did, but they have all made a full recovery. Then in January, Jimin was hospitalized with appendicitis. This month, he was released but did test positive during his stay.

Thankfully, V is doing well and has had two vaccines, meaning he’s fully vaccinated but does not have his booster. Stay tuned to follow his recovery. Just as the label stated, “the artists’ health” is our “top priority.” That’s something that the A.R.M.Y. can wholeheartedly agree with.