My Chemical Romance cancels shows in Russia and Ukraine

Emo-punk band My Chemical Romance has announced that they have canceled their upcoming concerts in Ukraine and Russia amid the current conflicts.

The band was scheduled to perform in St Petersburg on June 16 and headline Moscow’s Park Live Festival. After their Russian shows, the band was scheduled off to Ukraine to headline Kyiv’s U Park festival.

MCR posted a tweet stating, “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is canceling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022. We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

Reactions from fans have been mixed. Some are understanding of the band’s decision. Others were upset that the band didn’t address the war between both countries.

With deep regret, russian money is much more valuable than Ukrainian lives, right? https://t.co/u2o8nd3oZu — 🇺🇦Косплейно-визвольний DIO (@wh1tenerdy) March 7, 2022

no way y’all are actually mad do you expect them to come play in the middle of an ACTIVE WARZONE https://t.co/B1tBfPuweE — rock 2 (@clusterdemo2) March 7, 2022

I can’t blame them. Disappointed with some of the people in the quote replies though, quick PSA: Bands don’t owe you a statement. It’s a choice, also, you don’t know who runs the account. https://t.co/0swDZFCIM2 — Kerys🐝🇺🇦🙏🏻 (@Faeeeriee) March 7, 2022

My Chemical Romance isn’t the only band that canceled its shows in Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing conflict. Indie Pop group AJR announced last month that they would be canceling their shows in Russia and thanked the citizens who are opposed to the war. Green Day also pulled out from their Moscow Show in May, and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson canceled his Ukraine and Russia shows.

My Chemical Romance will soon launch its reunion tour in May 2022. They will be first heading off to a few countries in Europe. The band will continue performing in North America by August before their final leg of the tour in Oceania, where they will perform in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.