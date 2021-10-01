Nuns Dance To Industry Baby & Lil Nas X Reacts

One thing is for sure — Lil Nas X just can’t stay out of the spotlight. Whether it’s for controversially supporting NFTs to making fun of uninformed moms, he’s always finding a way to keep all eyes on him. It doesn’t hurt that his songs are catchy either! So catchy in fact that even nuns want to get down and dance to them.

No, seriously, as hard as it is to believe, a video has been floating around Twitter showing nuns dancing to, and singing along with, Jack Harlow’s verse in “Industry Baby.”

It’s incredibly wild to hear a bunch of nuns singing “send her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek” but it really happened! What’s even better, however, is Lil Nas X’s reaction to the entire affair.

the world is healing https://t.co/7CvZLMLkyk — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 1, 2021

As the music video for “Industry Baby” features naked gay dancing men and openly discusses Lil Nas X’s struggles during his rise to fame as a gay black man, it’s all the more jaw-dropping to see people known for more conservative views like clergy absolutely enjoying the song to the fullest. Perhaps “Industry Baby” is such an earworm that no one can resist its luring musical presence.