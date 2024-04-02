Partynextdoor album release date, confirmed

We are only four months into 2024 and it’s already been a whirlwind year for music, with global phenoms like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves and Beyoncé each releasing new projects in recent weeks.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg, though, since Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa are also all poised to share new albums this year, making the music calendar of 2024 feel cluttered in all the best ways. While those musicians have much of the pop music front covered, it looks to be a busy year for hip-hop and R&b musicians, too.

A$AP Rocky, Future, Playboi Carti, SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion are all due to release new projects, and they’ll be joined by the just-announced upcoming album from Canadian R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR. Here’s what we know about the musician’s imminent new album.

PARTYNEXTDOOR took to social media on April 2 to reveal details of his upcoming music project. Titled PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, the album will mark the fourth project in his self-titled album series, and is set for release on April 26, 2024. PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 will arrive some four years after the namesake musician’s 2020 album, PARTYMOBILE.

PARTYNEXTDOOR coincided the album announcement with the release of its first single, titled “Real Woman.” The latest single was produced by Eli Brown, Aaron Paris and Prep Bijan, the last of whom also worked on songs from PARTYMOBILE and has elsewhere produced for the likes of Post Malone, Usher and Drake.

“Real Woman” is the third taste of PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, with the album’s first two singles, titled “Her Old Friends” and “Resentment” arriving January and July of 2023, respectively. The album cover for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 has caused quite the stir online, thanks in large part to its NSFW depiction of a woman sprawled on white bedsheets.

Needless to say, but the first-person shot of the woman certainly warrants the “Parental Advisory Explicit Content” sticker that appears in the top left corner. The cover caught the attention of fellow hip-hop musicians like Saweetie, with other fans divided on whether it is too vulgar.

In any case, PARTYNEXTDOOR is committed to PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, telling Billboard in March that it’s the hardest he’s ever worked on a project and “the proudest I’ve felt.” The album will add to an already illustrious few years for the musician, who basically bought Rihanna out of retirement with the collaborative single “Believe It,” and whose track “Her Way” was among the most-used songs on TikTok in 2023.