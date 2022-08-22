Rapper Fetty Wap facing at least five years in prison after guilty plea

Popular rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to drug charges at a federal court appearance in Long Island.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, according to Rolling Stone. That charge comes with a minimum compulsory sentence of five years with a max of 40 years. Maxwell is currently in jail after his bond was revoked on a separate charge.

New York Post reporter Ben Feuerherd tweeted that Fetty’s attorney wanted to make clear that the rapper was not cooperating with authorities.

Outside of court, Fetty’s attorney says: “He is NOT cooperating. I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.” — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) August 22, 2022

Maxwell’s original arrest happened at the Rolling Loud New York festival in October of last year. Six people were charged with conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of cocaine and other controlled substances like heroin and fentanyl.

He first pleaded not guilty and was released on a $500,000 bond. His appearances in court got delayed through plea negotiations but ramped up when two co-defendants pleaded guilty. His bond was revoked after he allegedly threatened someone’s life on Facetime.

He reportedly called the person a “rat,” displayed a firearm and said he was going to murder the person. The arrest affidavit featured dialogue from the video.

“During this video, the defendant is shown holding a gun and pointing it toward the defendant,” the affidavit reads. “The defendant then says to John Doe, ‘Imma kill you and everybody you with,’ which he then repeats one more time.”