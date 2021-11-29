Rock legend Bryan Adams has been mired in quarantine for several days thanks to a bout of COVID.

The 62-year-old star tested positive for the virus last Thursday after traveling to Milan for the release of the popular Pirelli calendar. The calendar took a one-year hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite his illness, Adams took a break from quarantine on Monday to unveil the 2022 Pirelli calendar via a virtual meeting. The calendar, photographed by Adams, will feature a number of other legends, including Iggy Pop, Cher, St. Vincent, and Jennifer Hudson.

Adams has been vocal about the calendar’s progress on social media, where he has kept fans in the loop regarding its progress. His work as a photographer, alongside his skill as a musician, will be displayed in full on the new calendar, which has been dubbed “On the Road.”

Depictions of the artists appearing in the calendar are wide-ranging, from Iggy Pop’s “molten” silver entry to Cher’s casual, pensive pose, according to descriptions from the Washington Post. The calendar’s cover features St. Vincent with a guitar pick and the Pirelli logo on her tongue. She shared the image to her fans on Twitter on Nov. 29, thanking Pirelli and Adams for including her in the project.

Adams noted that he believes the cover art will be “remembered as one of the iconic Pirelli images.”

Speaking about the artists included in the 2022 calendar, Adams described them as “very unique and interesting artists” who all have “their own individual style.”

“When you get into their world, you are really just there to observe their creating their persona,” he said.