Snoop says his collab with BTS is a vibe

At first glance, a mashup of K-Pop and hip-hop seems like it would mesh like fire and a fire extinguisher. But on a closer glance, there are definitely similarities between the two – and if anything, K-Pop owes a lot of its swagger to hip-hop.

That’s why it weirdly makes sense for rap legend Snoop Dogg to announce that a collaboration with K-Pop kings BTS. Snoop was recently seen on the red carpet for the premiere of the show American Song Contest, where he revealed that the much-talked-about collaboration is, indeed, happening.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he said, according to The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

BTS revealed their love for Snoop way back in 2014 with the track “Hip Hop Phile,” which included a reference to his album Doggystyle. Snoop said he was a fan as well.

“I make good music. They make good music,” he said. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Snoop said he got a message from the band in January to work on a song together.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he said on the Mogul Talk podcast. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that s–t.”

This wouldn’t be his first try at the genre either, as Snoop reminded the A.V. Club.

“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene. I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now it’s what I do.”

American Song Contest, which also stars Kelly Clarkson, airs Mondays on NBC.