Spotify Wrapped is finally here, and you can probably guess who’s been crowned the Global Top Artist

It’s not like Taylor Swift‘s fans need another accolade to celebrate, but we’re getting one thanks to Spotify Wrapped 2024. Swifties rejoice, because the bolter queen has been crowned Spotify‘s 2024 global and U.K. top artist for the second year running, with over 26.6 billion streams.

Her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology (the edition with all those extra tasty Aaron Dessner-produced tracks) was the most streamed in the U.K., with several singles making the top 50. Spotify has added a “wrapped” badge to Swift’s artist profile and is sharing a “series of unique experiences” to celebrate.

This will include an Easter egg experience featuring mini-animations tailored to her “Eras” on play buttons, such as sparkles for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But there’s so much more. The experiences began rolling out on Dec. 4.

Spotify advises looking out for these other fun celebratory marks, writing:

Global top artist AR friendship bracelets : Available on Snapchat in augmented reality, Swifties will find special 2024 wrapped bracelets, featuring a global top artist badge charm, via an AR lens.

: Available on Snapchat in augmented reality, Swifties will find special 2024 wrapped bracelets, featuring a global top artist badge charm, via an AR lens. Recognition around the world: Special billboards to celebrate how Swifties in each country streamed Taylor’s albums. These billboards will be featured in New York City, Toronto, Jakarta, São Paolo, Manila, Mexico City, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami.

Special billboards to celebrate how Swifties in each country streamed Taylor’s albums. These billboards will be featured in New York City, Toronto, Jakarta, São Paolo, Manila, Mexico City, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami. Your artist clips: Fans will receive a video message from Taylor included in their personalized wrapped experiences, rewarding loyal fans who listened all year long.

The Tortured Poets Department and The Eras Tour worked in tandem

The surprise double album release of TTPD came out of the gate swinging, hot off the heels of Midnights and during Swift’s record-breaking global tour. It was the first album in Spotify history to amass 300 million streams in one day and was the most streamed album in a single day.

Fortnight, the low-key Post Malone track that grieves a two-week-long love affair, also broke a record as it became the most-streamed song in a single day. To cap it off, TTPD was the most-streamed album in one week on the platform.

As for the live show that captured lightning in a bottle, The Eras Tour grossed over $1 billion in eight months. Pollstar broke the news in Dec. 2023, reporting that around 60 shows resulted in over 4.3 million ticket sales. Attendance records were also shattered, as Swift broke the all-time attendance record at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in May 2023, and performed in front of 288,000 fans over three days at Melbourne’s Cricket Ground in Feb. 2024.

The numbers are staggering, but one must look past the data to assess the real impact of Swift’s twilight. The tour represents a cultural moment for her; a comeback following explorative years of musical creativity, a feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that pushed her to hide away and write Folklore, and then an explosive return to pop form in Midnights.

The Folklore and Evermore duo releasing in quick succession during COVID-19’s height was a turning point in her artistic credibility. No longer a mere pop star — some people act as if that’s a bad thing — she displayed additional range and songwriting prowess that propelled her to a new stature. Though they weren’t her most successful albums on the charts, they were embraced wholeheartedly by old fans and new ones who were looking for art to keep them company during isolation.

Midnights was the crowd-pleaser album that followed, utilizing a growing fanbase as rocket fuel. But nothing could have prepared us for the divisive, admittedly petty, and self-pitying complexity of TTPD, which Swift allowed to take her to her most feral places. Despite the mixed reactions, here we stand.

