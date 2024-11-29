‘LAP DANCE ENJOYER LIKE ME’: Taylor Swift reveals favorite ‘mischievous’ Eras Tour moment and, erm, is it suddenly hot in here?

Taylor Swift has revealed her favorite moment in her over three-hour-long Eras Tour concerts is exactly the same performance that has been leaving Swifties feeling hot and bothered since the singer first hit the stage in March 2022.

Recommended Videos

The chair, the increasingly scantier clothing, the choreography (which is probably the most provocative she has ever performed in her career)… It’s only natural that when Swiftie-dom first laid eyes on the stage for “Vigilante Sh*t” they suddenly found it hard to breathe (or maybe I’m projecting? Uh, anyways…)

Well, it seems the musician knew exactly what she was doing with the choices she made for that performance, and that maybe the cat-eye wasn’t just sharp enough to kill a man, but her entire fan base, as well.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“My favorite moment of the night: ‘Vigilante Sh*t,'” Swift confessed in the recently released Eras Tour book, which began selling exclusively at Target on Friday. The Grammy-winning artist got to dish out on all the secrets behind the record-smashing, history-making concert tour, including what it is about her favorite performance that she loves so much (and it seems we’re all completely in agreement there).

It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with.”

Out of the three adjectives employed, “mischievous” might be the most accurate. Sure, the lyrics to “Vigilante Sh*t,” as the title suggests, are all about getting sweet sweet revenge (on whom? Music mogul Scooter Braun is the leading theory), but the performance? Nah, that’s a completely different story.

Inspired by the empowering beat and lowly-sung melodies of the Midnights album track, Swift and her rock star choreographer Mandy Moore (no, not that one) developed something more akin to a cabaret performance, reminiscent of Chicago‘s sizzling “Cell Block Tango.” Come to think of it, both songs share the “getting revenge on the men who’ve wronged you” theme, as well as the sensual, minimal clothing, chair-heavy routine. It’s possible (highly-likely, even) that the feeling elicited by the former makes one feel sexy and empowered enough to take on the latter. And who doesn’t love an homage?

The best part about “Vigilante Sh*t” is seeing a new side to clean-cut Taylor

Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Although this is official confirmation of just how much Swift enjoys “Vigilante Sh*t,” fans had long been noticing all the fun she was having on that stage. “We done know. girl is CLEARLY feeling herself during this song EVERY NIGHT its fantastic,” observed one Swiftie. “She knows she serves mmh,” agreed another.

we done know. girl is CLEARLY feeling herself during this song EVERY NIGHT its fantastic https://t.co/ahFg3YqHuo — 🍉🪶 Lauren 💙💜🩷 (@bigreptuation) November 29, 2024 she knows she serves mmh https://t.co/CeP1jUi6Eb — lindsey (@securedjb) November 29, 2024

Not one to typically embrace her sexier side, normally more comfortable standing behind a guitar or seating behind a piano instead, it felt like a genuine breakthrough in the singer’s career to see her cut loose. The fans, of course, took to the performance for that reason and… for other, far shallower ones.

“TAY A VIGILANTE SHIT LAP DANCE ENJOYER LIKE ME,” SCREAMED!!! one Swiftie. “It’s the main song where she leaves all the females in the audience speechless. Or course she loves it,” — Oop, who said that? Not me.

TAY A VIGILANTE SHIT LAP DANCE ENJOYER LIKE ME 😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/DSDHk9EgOP — zoe #1 the prophecy defender (@redo13prophecy) November 29, 2024 It's the main song where she leaves all the females in the audience speechless. Or course she loves it 🤣 https://t.co/xhzXhp8C8e — Tash 🌼 (@tashkaylor) November 29, 2024

Then there were variations of “girl, me too,” and “EXACTLY” paired with multiple images of the performance’s sexiest moments, and, frankly, there are just too many and possibly too Not-Safe-For-Work to name.

With The Eras Tour bowing out for good next weekend in Vancouver, we doubt even “Vigilante Sh*t,” with all its might and spice, will survive the tidal wave of emotions hitting the stage. Those chairs are going to be splashing away in the pool of water left by fans’ tears (and some from Swift and her dancers, too, surely). Or maybe I’m just projecting again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy