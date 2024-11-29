Forgot password
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Category:
Celebrities
Music
News

‘LAP DANCE ENJOYER LIKE ME’: Taylor Swift reveals favorite ‘mischievous’ Eras Tour moment and, erm, is it suddenly hot in here?

Oh, she knows exactly what she's doing.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Nov 29, 2024 04:25 pm

Taylor Swift has revealed her favorite moment in her over three-hour-long Eras Tour concerts is exactly the same performance that has been leaving Swifties feeling hot and bothered since the singer first hit the stage in March 2022.

Recommended Videos

The chair, the increasingly scantier clothing, the choreography (which is probably the most provocative she has ever performed in her career)… It’s only natural that when Swiftie-dom first laid eyes on the stage for “Vigilante Sh*t” they suddenly found it hard to breathe (or maybe I’m projecting? Uh, anyways…)

Well, it seems the musician knew exactly what she was doing with the choices she made for that performance, and that maybe the cat-eye wasn’t just sharp enough to kill a man, but her entire fan base, as well.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.
Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“My favorite moment of the night: ‘Vigilante Sh*t,'” Swift confessed in the recently released Eras Tour book, which began selling exclusively at Target on Friday. The Grammy-winning artist got to dish out on all the secrets behind the record-smashing, history-making concert tour, including what it is about her favorite performance that she loves so much (and it seems we’re all completely in agreement there).

It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with.”

Out of the three adjectives employed, “mischievous” might be the most accurate. Sure, the lyrics to “Vigilante Sh*t,” as the title suggests, are all about getting sweet sweet revenge (on whom? Music mogul Scooter Braun is the leading theory), but the performance? Nah, that’s a completely different story.

Inspired by the empowering beat and lowly-sung melodies of the Midnights album track, Swift and her rock star choreographer Mandy Moore (no, not that one) developed something more akin to a cabaret performance, reminiscent of Chicago‘s sizzling “Cell Block Tango.” Come to think of it, both songs share the “getting revenge on the men who’ve wronged you” theme, as well as the sensual, minimal clothing, chair-heavy routine. It’s possible (highly-likely, even) that the feeling elicited by the former makes one feel sexy and empowered enough to take on the latter. And who doesn’t love an homage?

The best part about “Vigilante Sh*t” is seeing a new side to clean-cut Taylor

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Although this is official confirmation of just how much Swift enjoys “Vigilante Sh*t,” fans had long been noticing all the fun she was having on that stage. “We done know. girl is CLEARLY feeling herself during this song EVERY NIGHT its fantastic,” observed one Swiftie. “She knows she serves mmh,” agreed another.

Not one to typically embrace her sexier side, normally more comfortable standing behind a guitar or seating behind a piano instead, it felt like a genuine breakthrough in the singer’s career to see her cut loose. The fans, of course, took to the performance for that reason and… for other, far shallower ones.

“TAY A VIGILANTE SHIT LAP DANCE ENJOYER LIKE ME,” SCREAMED!!! one Swiftie. “It’s the main song where she leaves all the females in the audience speechless. Or course she loves it,” — Oop, who said that? Not me.

Then there were variations of “girl, me too,” and “EXACTLY” paired with multiple images of the performance’s sexiest moments, and, frankly, there are just too many and possibly too Not-Safe-For-Work to name.

With The Eras Tour bowing out for good next weekend in Vancouver, we doubt even “Vigilante Sh*t,” with all its might and spice, will survive the tidal wave of emotions hitting the stage. Those chairs are going to be splashing away in the pool of water left by fans’ tears (and some from Swift and her dancers, too, surely). Or maybe I’m just projecting again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.