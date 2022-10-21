Swifties will stop at nothing to support their fave, ‘Midnights’ release crashes Spotify

We’re not even hours into having Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, and somehow the demand for it has left millions of Swifties left stranded as Spotify has gone down.

Reports of Spotify’s crash came in the immediate minutes after Midnights‘ release, and Swifties naturally took to Twitter to air their greivances.

Spotify crashed following the release of Taylor Swift’s new album #Midnights. pic.twitter.com/4jJVJ004Rg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 21, 2022

taylor crashed spotify omg pic.twitter.com/3pmd5TYDRs — Mike (limited edition Rina Sawayama hat) 💿 (@mikesmicYT) October 21, 2022



POV: you’re a spotify user anytime taylor releases anything pic.twitter.com/YntX7VMABE — jen 🤍 (@inallmydreams13) October 21, 2022

why must taylor swift crash Spotify during every album release — tara (@yikes_tara) October 21, 2022

did taylor swift just crash spotify pic.twitter.com/FZy1E2d0Qb — christy (@christyecf) October 21, 2022

The crash was only temporary though, as the hundreds of millions of people trying to break through and give the album a spin finally got to do so before she releases the album’s first music video, “Anti-Hero”, which arrives in a few hours.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t even the first time Spotify has crashed because of a Taylor Swift album release, having done the same for her re-release of 2012’s Red late last year.

Speaking of the album, Taylor released a statement on social media thanking fans for all their support and thanking her collaborators, namely Jack Antonoff, for their work on the record.

“Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade…”

She also went on to describe the album, and what it means to her.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now.”

Neither Swift nor Spotify have publicly commented on the supposed crash yet.