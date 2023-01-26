Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.

Although the “Anti-Hero” singer has long tried to shed her reputation as calculating and vindictive, fans are convinced the overlapping of the two announcements could not have been coincidental.

the fact Taylor waited to release the lavender haze mv for the day john mayer announces his solo tour is such an iconic sagittarius move — brooke midnights🌙✨ (@brokeheart134) January 26, 2023

not taylor announcing the lavender haze music video the same day john mayer announces his tour to steal his thunder i love a petty girl — ana (taylor’s version) (@anelidios) January 26, 2023

It doesn’t help that Midnights is the album of the infamous devastating track “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” which details the emotional trauma inflicted on Swift in the time she shared with Mayer, subsequently bringing the controversial relationship back to the forefront of everyone’s minds. Album opener “Lavender Haze,” on the other hand, has little to do with Mayer, as it touches on Swift’s aversion to the pressures and expectations of marriage and her urge to simply enjoy the honeymoon phase of a relationship – presumably her current one, with Stars at Noon actor Joe Alwyn.

Ever the masters of connecting the dots, even when they’re non-existent, Swifties have also decided “Lavender Haze” is tied to the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) as the next of Swift’s re-recorded albums to be released. The album, initially published in 2010, details some of the events of the two pop stars’ relationship, namely in tracks like “Dear John” and “Ours.” Like the title and teaser images for “Lavander Haze,” Speak Now‘s dominant color is also purple, so fans are convinced an announcement for the album is imminent too.

taylor swift announcing the lavander haze video the same day john mayer announces his tour can’t be a coincidence she’s going to announce speak now tv at the end of that video — sofilu (@sofirodeal) January 26, 2023

What if Taylor has put a load of Speak Now TV Easter eggs in the Lavender Haze mv?!



WHAT IF SHE ANNOUNCES SPEAK NOW TV IN THE VIDEO 🫠💜 it is purple-themed after all…and she’s releasing it on John Mayer’s album release date…THAT HAS TO BE A HUGE CLUE THAT SN IS NEXT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FH9FLhPmNs — Joe 🌃 MidnighTS is AOTY (@joewilliams_cal) January 26, 2023

We’re hard-pressed to believe a person as busy as Taylor Swift — with a debut feature film in the works, a massive stadium tour to plan, and Ticketmaster to deal with — would have John Mayer, of all people, on her mind, or frankly have the time to orchestrate such an elaborate plan. This is not to say there isn’t a real possibility that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be announced when the “Lavender Haze” music video drops at midnight, especially considering the overwhelming number of hints Swift had already dropped in the “Bejeweled” clip, but sometimes coincidences really are just that.