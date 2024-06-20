‘That is just horrible’: Girls travel half a day to see Noah Kahan in concert only to miss the show when their drinks get spiked

Concerts are expensive, and traveling hours to reach one only ups the cost, so missing a pre-planned and highly anticipated show is a tragedy of epic proportions.

A tragedy unfortunately experienced by TikTok user Katie Boucher and her friend Cassidy, after a single foul action ruined their opportunity to see singer-songwriter Noah Kahan in concert. The folk-pop singer’s only been on the scene for a few years now, but his fan base grows every day — and its only getting bigger in the wake of Katie and Cassidy’s unfortunate experience.

The besties traveled a full 12 hours by car to reach their long-planned Kahan concert, but their eager anticipation was cut short when their drinks were spiked at the outset of the show. As a result, they completely missed the performance, and were left with no option but to drive another 12 hours home with no Kahan concert for their time and effort.

Spiked drinks are an unfortunate danger in any shared public space, particularly bars, concerts, and clubs. Similar stories are shared by far too many people — particularly women — out there, but there’s a silver lining to Katie and Cassidy’s story that gives their disappointing experience a major boost.

Following their disheartening concert experience, Katie and Cassidy uploaded a TikTok explaining their situation. They’re clearly disappointed in the brief video, which was filmed as the duo made their lengthy way back home, but their story caught the attention of TikTok — and of one user in particular.

That user is Noah Kahan, the very man they’d hoped to see. He caught wind of their unfortunate story and responded with a wholesome comment absolutely drenched in green flags. “Oh that is just horrible and I am so sorry,” the 27-year-old singer wrote. “If you feel comfortable enough to come to another show please let me know I would love to comp tickets.” Noting that he’ll also forward the message to “management” to ensure the girls get seats, Kahan swept in like a folksy hero to save his fans’ experience.

@katiie_rae Replying to @Noah Kahan I’m overwhelmed with the kindness and support of everyone for our situation. Thank you so much & see you soon Noah 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound – katie boucher

Katie and Cassidy were overjoyed at Kahan’s response, and they already have plans to make up for their missed concert. They’re headed to another Kahan show in July, thanks to the comped tickets he offered, providing them a fresh opportunity to enjoy the singer’s music.

Commenters were overjoyed at the response from Kahan, and gushed over his kindness and welcoming nature in their responses to the video. Referring to the 27-year-old as an “angel” and a “king,” commenters quickly added Kahan to the list of male celebrities any woman would “feel comfortable alone in a room with.”

Kahan gained plenty of new fans thanks to his heartfelt response, not the least of whom being Katie and Cassidy themselves. They were already Kahan followers, but his response to their plight made them lifelong fans. He’s sure to get plenty more of those if he keeps up with his kindhearted approach, putting his fans and their experiences first.

