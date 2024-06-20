‘The rage I would have’: Woman watches dream cruise sail off without her because husband made one big mistake he’s never going to live down

We all make mistakes, but it’s hard to match the blunder of behemoth proportions that left TikTok user @stayseatravels waving goodbye to a cruise ship she was supposed to be on.

The TikToker is a frequent traveler, as indicated by her handle on the video-sharing site, but one travel plan went unfortunately awry when a single missed detail got in the way of their departure. It left @stayseatravels and her husband with no option but to miss their cruise ship, even after driving four hours to reach it.

It all came down to a passport, and — while the consequences of the momentary lapse were massive — the mistake itself was actually quite minor. They didn’t realize it until it was too late, unfortunately, which transformed what could have been a small misstep into a massive one.

@stayseatravels detailed the missed opportunity in a brief but tragic TikTok, in which she explained her husband’s mistake. Poor, forgetful human that he is, @stayseatravels’ husband made the minor error of forgetting his passport at home, but due to the long distance the couple had to travel — paired with the late hour at which they realized the error — they were left with no options but to abandon all hope. They left their planned vacation in the rear-view, with nothing but another four hour drive to look forward to, but it seems their marriage might survive the slip.

@stayseatravels Okay… To be fair, he did bring a passport…. It just was my dads passport, not his. 🙃 we traveled all morning to this port, which was about 4 hours from us, so by the time we checked in and noticed, we had 3 hours until the ship was leaving, so no way to be able to get the passport to us in time…. And I even tried to see if my cousin who is a pilot could fly it to us 😝 For some reason unknown to us, we just weren’t meant to be on that ship to Barcelona. #VacationGoneWrong #StaySeaTravels #OrSheDoesntTravel #RoyalCaribbean #Transatlantic #Barcelona #SoSad #ImSoDepressedIllActLikeItsMyBirthday ♬ original sound – Nick Martin

That’s largely due to the fact that, while he did forget his own passport at home, @stayseatravels’ husband didn’t entirely neglect to grab the necessary travel document. He just collected the wrong one. Instead of claiming his own passport ahead of their departure, he grabbed his father-in-law’s without checking, and didn’t realize he had the wrong document until he and his wife were getting ready to board. By then, there wasn’t nearly enough time to drive home for the passport, or even have it delivered via a helpful third party.

So they missed their cruise, and I assume @stayseatravels’ husband has some serious apologizing to do, particularly after seeing the response of TikTok viewers. While few people blamed the man for his innocent mistake, nearly all of them were baffled to learn that @stayseatravels didn’t simply ditch her man for a solo cruise.

“The way I would’ve been waving goodbye from the cruise ship,” one commenter wrote. “We would each have a trip,” another viewer added. “He would have a trip home and I would have a trip on the cruise.”

Despite the encouragement of commenters, @stayseatravels stuck by her man and traveled four hours back home while their cruise ship set off on its journey. It’s a tragic end to their planned vacation, but at least the TikToker can rest happy knowing she has endless “I told you so” fodder — and that her husband will never forget to double-check his passport ever again.

