The 13 best Taylor Swift party songs, ranked

If you’re a die-hard Swiftie like I am, any Taylor Swift song is a great party song (apart from maybe a couple that are widely considered off-limits given their personal matter).

Also if you’re a die-hard Swiftie, there’s a high chance at one point in your life you were tasked with choosing the music for a party. A golden, rare opportunity to make your friends listen to (and hopefully like) a Taylor Swift song. So many factors might have influenced this massive decision: What mood were you going for? What should the content of the lyrics have been? Which Era should you have picked?

We hope this very subjective and not-at-all exhaustive selection of perfect Taylor Swift songs to party to for all types of atmospheres will be of some service if you’re ever in that position again. Or, you can always just play them on your headphones in your bedroom and have the best time ever!

13. “I Can See You”

This vault track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is one of Swift’s sexiest songs and, therefore, one of her best party songs, too. Best paired with the likes of “False God,” “Maroon,” and “Dress,” “I Can See You” will raise the temperature in any room if that’s the type of atmosphere you’re going for. Otherwise, it’s just a really groovy song with a cool guitar riff.

12. “Lavender Haze”

The perfect song for pre-drinks or to play in the background while you hang out with your friends or significant other, “Lavender Haze” is one of Swift’s most dreamy tracks. Its visuals, which depict the musician wandering around a fantastic lavender field or bathing in a silky lavender bath, are strikingly similar to how the Midnights opener makes you feel. Not the most energetic of party songs but does wonders to set the mood for the rest of the evening.

11. “You Belong with Me”

Listen, it was either “Love Story” or “You Belong With Me,” but one of these massive Fearless hits had to make it to this list somehow. Consider this a double entry if you must, but these two songs positively launched Swift’s career into space back in 2008 and are still some of her most recognizable creations to date. It’s not a proper Taylor Swift party without them, but “You Belong With Me” ultimately works better as a party song thanks to its iconic, and tremendously singable chorus. After all, who doesn’t know the lyrics “She wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts?”

10. “22”

Of course, we had to include “22” in this list. The song has the monopoly on 22nd birthdays the same way Mariah Carey does on Christmas. 21 is usually the age that receives the most attention, but Swift flipped the concept on its head and gave 22 its much-deserved love and lore, resulting in one of the most iconic birthday songs of all time. Not only that but “22” also captures all the contradictory feelings of being young, on top of a lively and poppy production that will easily get you jumping up and down and celebrating life.

9. “Style”

When the topic is perfect pop songs, “Style” is up there with the best. We could have easily included her sister track “Blank Space” in this list, but something about the moodiness and flirtation of this 1989 single just feels more appropriate. The whole album played with this sound, but “Style” perfected the synth/electronic-pop production, pairing it with the type of vivid imagistic lyrics that only Swift can write. It’s a perfect song to dance and sing to, and the fact that it’s probably about Harry Styles only contributes to its allure.

8. “Picture to Burn”

Take it all the way back with some of the best work from a debuting Taylor Swift. Nostalgia can work a crowd better than any recent pop/reggaeton/hip-hop hit, and “Picture to Burn” will certainly do the trick. The song is not only infectious, but it’s also wildly sassy and impossible not to sing along to. Few can write a scorned lover song better than the Philly native and her faux southern accent.

7. “Better than Revenge”

You know we had to include this masterpiece in this list. Even the biggest Taylor doubter has a soft spot for “Better Than Revenge.” It’s simply impossible to resist the “mean girl” energy that radiates from this pop-punk all-timer while you allow yourself to revel in its slightly problematic themes and lyrics — that’s the fun of “Better Than Revenge.” Of course, the original lyrics were a lot more provocative than “Taylor’s version,” but we support Swift’s choice to change them. Still a banger, and guaranteed to go crazy at any party.

6. “New Romantics”

When Taylor Swift sings “Baby, we’re the new romantics / Come on, come along with me / Heartbreak is the national anthem / We sing it proudly / We are too busy dancing / To get knocked off our feet / Baby, we’re the new romantics / The best people in life are free” it’s hard not to feel hopeful, young, and ready to take on the world with your group of best friends. Obviously “New Romantics” is also incredibly catchy and peppy, but it is its lyrics that grant this 1989 classic a place on this list.

5. “Shake It Off”

The power of “Shake It Off” is its adaptability to audiences of any age. Whether you’re throwing a party for your kid who loves Taylor Swift, or for your best friend who’s about to get married, you can count on this high-octane feel-good pop hit to get the festivities started. Granted, “Shake It Off” isn’t exactly a song to play at the club unless you’re going for a nostalgic vibe or a Taylor Swift thematic evening, but it’s still the singer’s most recognizable party bop.

4. “‘Slut!'”

“‘Slut!'” was made for the end of a night out, when the sun is about to rise and you’re still buzzy but stable from the night’s activities. Its slushy sound will make you feel like you’re floating, while its cheeky lyrics will have you feeling daring and sexy. It’s not exactly a song to play at the club or at the height of a house party, but it’s the perfect closer for an epic outing.

3. “Look What You Made Me Do”

“Look What You Made Me Do” might be a contentious song among fans of Swift and pop music alike, but there’s no denying this track just hits the right spot. A revenge anthem filled with female rage with a slashing bassline to match, this Reputation single is sure to get the girls, gays, and theys breaking out their best dance moves at the club. Be honest, you can’t listen to that chorus and not want to at least bop your shoulders a bit.

2. “Karma”

If not for its hypnotic beat, then “Karma” will be a hit for its lyrics. The whacky song from Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights is all about flexing the good things in your life while you bask in the knowledge that Karma will eventually catch up to your enemies. The fact that some of the lyrics are so eccentric they sound like they were written by a not completely sober person only adds to “Karma”‘s perfect party atmosphere.

1. “Cruel Summer”

A certified “sing-it-at-the-top-of-your-lungs” banger, “Cruel Summer” is the ultimate Taylor Swift party song, especially since it took over the charts in 2023. A lot of people, from Swifties (old and new) to general audiences, will recognize this song and likely know the lyrics to at least that iconic bridge. We struggle to find a song in the singer’s discography that is as effective as “Cruel Summer” at getting everyone feeling energized.