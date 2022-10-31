Now is the best time to get into BTS, especially since the group has announced its hiatus and will be fulfilling its mandatory military duties. Use this opportunity to get to know the group through their music and creative talents before they return in 2025.

BTS has released multiple hit songs since debuting in 2013. While the group has plenty of well-known fan favorites, there are some deeper entries worth a listen, especially if you are just discovering the globally famous K-pop group. From their popular hits to their somber tracks and even the energetic ones, each of them should tickle your fancy as you explore the group’s discography.

10. “Dynamite”

“Dynamite” has to be BTS’ most streamed song to date. Not only did this song break records, but it’s also the first English-only song the group has released. While it may be intimidating to listen to a song with lyrics you don’t understand, perhaps “Dynamite” could be the gateway you need to get into BTS’s music.

9. “My Universe” by Coldplay (featuring BTS)

Another stepping stone for someone who wants to get into BTS but isn’t ready to listen to a song in a different language is “My Universe” by Coldplay. BTS was featured in the music video where they sang in Korean while the majority of the lyrics were in English. The song has that familiar Coldplay sound mixed with BTS, hence why it’s worth a listen. Also, who doesn’t like a good sci-fi dystopian music video?

8. “Boy” with Luv (featuring Halsey)

Want something more than just a cameo appearance? Why not try something upbeat? “Boy with Luv” is a K-pop song released in 2019 and featured Halsey both in the chorus and music video. The song is easy to follow, especially if you have accompanying lyrics at the side. That’s not to mention it’s a fun music video that’s worth watching.

7. “Butterfly”

Most K-pop songs are known for their high-energy beats and dance moves. If you want something calmer, “Butterfly” is the song for you. Praised for its deep meanings and various interpretations by fans, one common interpretation is about a dream and not wanting to go back to reality. This dream fades and moves like a butterfly. It will stay for a brief moment, but once it leaves, you’re on your own. It’s a beautiful song worth listening to, especially if you’re not a fan of their high-energy tracks.

6. “Danger”

This is for those who enjoy the classic K-pop vibe in the late 2000s to early 2010s and who like a bad boy. “Danger” is a song about teen angst, especially when it comes to love. It’s filled with emotions, especially anger, and has catchy, repetitive lyrics. It’s a good stepping stone if you want to get into their early work, as the songs the groups released during their debut were completely different from what they have now.

5. “Fake Love”

“Fake Love” is one of BTS’ most streamed songs in the Love Yourself album. The song has elements of angst that they had in their earlier work, but the music video transforms their pain into what can be described as the “five stages of grief.” Each member sings about the realization of being in a sad relationship and how they want to leave despite still being in love. It’s a good song to cry on whenever you feel upset.

4. “DNA”

The “DNA” music video was the first to reach 1 billion views on YouTube and was seen by critics as “candy-coated EDM.” The song has a mix of rap and pop, not to mention it was highly produced. If you want to understand how talented BTS is, this song and its music video is worth a watch.

3. “We are Bulletproof: The Eternal”

“We are Bulletproof: The Eternal” is a song that describes BTS now and how much they’ve grown. The song has a mix of English and Korean lyrics about how they’ve fought to make it to where they are. The lyric, “We are forever bulletproof,” is a reference to BTS’s original name, Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys). After going through plenty of hate and criticism from when they first debuted to seeing where they are now, they definitely are bulletproof.

2. “IDOL”

“IDOL” is another record-breaking BTS music video, and it even managed to beat BLACKPINK for the most views on YouTube within its first 24 hours. The video was featured in YouTube Rewind in 2018, and it was re-released to feature Nikki Minaj. The song also promotes BTS’ core message of loving yourself and doing what you want. The group is heavily praised for their choreography alongside their music and “IDOL” proves it.

1. “Dope”

“Dope” has to be the go-to song as you begin your BTS journey. The song was released in 2015 just before they caught the western media’s attention. Also, the music video showcases all their talents from singing and dancing to rapping. It’s not as grungy compared to their earlier work, yet it still has that energetic feel. Also, the starting line translates to, “Welcome, first time with BTS?” The song is built to be the perfect starting point for new fans.

BTS was praised for transcending cultures and languages through music. The group tends to be open about mental health and teaching others about self-love. While fans have to be patient as the group embarks on their military enlistment, there is enough content to bring new members into the BTS fandom.