Rapper Travis Scott has been quiet in the music scene since the deaths of several people at his Astroworld Festival in 2021 and is set to get back on the public stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

The awards show announced its slate of performers this year, including the 31-year-old’s planned major public appearance since the fateful experience. The awards are being broadcast this Sunday and will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Morgan Wallen, and Silk Sonic as well.

It’s notable that the highly-publicized performance will take place in front of a seated awards show audience.

Before this, Scott’s live presence has been more minimal than before. In March he did a brief set at a private pre-Oscars party. In April he showed up at a Coachella afterparty and was recently featured on Southside and Future’s single “Hold That Heat” as well as announcing dates in South America. As of last month, Billboard noted lawsuits are still going on against Scott and Live Nation as a result of the 2021 incident with lawyers warning a Concert Crush documentary could taint the outcome.

Aside from music, Scott has also appeared in films. His first work was in a documentary about himself in 2019 and he then appeared in Gully as a store owner before lending his voice to Trolls: Holiday in Harmony last year. Scott also has a production deal with A24 and is working on a film titled Utopia. He has not commented on his planned performance at the show this weekend as of this story being filed.