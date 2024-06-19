TXT VR concert dates, tickets and venues

Virtual reality concerts are now the latest craze in K-Pop.

Aespa, EXO’s Kai, Blackpink, and now Tomorrow X Together are all getting in on the VR business, creating immersive experiences for eager fans. AmazeVR, who has partnered up with both aespa and Kai in the past, is also hosting TXT’s concert, titled HYPERFOCUS, which will feature members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai performing their biggest hits.

While songs from The Name Chapter dominate the setlist of TXT’s current Act: Promise World Tour, there is little information yet about what songs fans can expect from the upcoming VR concert. The official description of the event promises “breathtaking environments” that will make “the boundaries between reality and fantasy disappear, bringing [fans] closer to the artists and the music.”

Image via AmazeVR

Non-American International MOAs will be sad to hear that this exclusive virtual reality experience is only coming to Seoul in the band’s native South Korea and five cities in the United States — Los Angeles, Buena Park, Houston, Chicago, and New York City. However, the official site does tease that there’s “More to Come.”

Sessions in Seoul will be available from July 31 to Aug. 27 at Megabox Coex Hall. In L.A., fans can catch the special concert from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21, in Buena Park from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1, in Houston from Sept. 5 to Sept. 22, in Chicago from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13, and in New York City from Oct. 17 to Nov. 10. No venues have been announced for the American dates yet.

When do tickets for HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT go on sale?

Tickets for TXT’s VR concert go on sale July 17, at 10 am local time on the official website. The band released a teaser for the event featuring a snippet of their “Deja Vu” performance over an otherworldly desolate landscape.

“We have been thinking about how to get closer to our fans, and this VR concert is an opportunity for us to do so,” the members said in a press statement, adding “We hope this experience will be a cherished memory for our fans, just like it was for us to make it.”

