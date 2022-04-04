Watch: BTS gave us the 2022 Grammys performance that we deserve

BTS wowed the crowds at this year’s Grammy Awards with their James Bond-inspired live performance of “Butter”.

All seven members of the K-pop group were seen performing together, as member Jungkook, fortunately, recovered quickly after contracting COVID-19. During the performance’s opening, the group was seen sitting in different areas of the audience of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Most notably, BTS member V was seen with Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, with fans speculating the two were flirting and fans are now asking for the two to collaborate on a future song.

Kim Taehyung x Olivia Rodrigo’s moment was hot. I was caught in the moment with them flirting. #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/LJWlPyv4IS — 🎄⁷⁹KTH1 IS COMING⁷⁹🎄 (@forevertaetae95) April 4, 2022

After the alleged flirtatious bit, Jungkook had his Euphoria moment as he appeared on stage, safely descending from the ceiling.

While the rest of the members were performing on stage together, Jin was seen in a separate area that had similar resemblances to the set used in their debut music video “Dope”. In between the performance, the stage transitioned to a secret agent-style performance with the band dancing through laser lights. The music also changed with a James Bond-style music score before smoothly transitioning back to “Butter”.

BTS received a standing ovation from the audience as all seven members bowed together at the end of their performance.

This year, BTS is nominated for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their song “Butter”. Elsewhere, the group is also nominated for this year’s Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Star.