Iconic electronic act Daft Punk have taken to Twitch to stream a rare concert from the late 1990s in which they appear without helmets.

The rare gig has been subject of folklore to hardcore fans, and the stream is currently available to watch on their Twitch channel.

The stream is a one-time affair, done in part to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Homework. Daft Punk went on to release a total of three studio albums, as well as two live albums after their seminal debut release.

Daft Punk announced last year that they were splitting after 29 years of innovation. This stream should come as a huge boon to fans who have been gutted since the French duo hung up the helmets.

The stream is currently live on Twitch.

This story is developing.