What did Dolly Parton have to say about Toby Keith’s passing? Her statement, explained

Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, according to a statement from his family.

Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage

Country music fans were saddened to learn that on Feb. 5, 2024, musician Toby Keith died, age 62, from stomach cancer. After Keith’s death was announced, tributes poured in from other artists, including county music legend Dolly Parton.

Keith’s passing was announced in a statement on his website and social media. “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” it read.

Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022. According to Keith, he underwent chemotherapy treatment, radiation, and surgery. Shortly before he died, Keith said, “Cancer is a rollercoaster. You just sit here waiting for it to go away. It may never go away,” according to Metro.

Keith was “one of the greats,” Parton said

via Dolly Parton/X

Dolly Parton shared her condolences on the passing of Toby Keith on X and Instagram stories. In her post, she said it’s always hard when we “lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way,” she added.

Parton concluded that Keith will be missed and his music and legacy will live on.

Born in Oklahoma, Keith’s first big hit was “Shoulda Been A Cowboy,” released in 1993, and over the years, he racked up 20 studio albums and as many hit singles. In 2015, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Not long before he died, Keith said:

“I was diagnosed in October `21, and I was going through all the chemo. I got to the point in the spring, where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it and I was in a good spot either way. People without faith don’t have that.”

via Metro

Keith’s wife, Trisha, his three kids, and his four grandchildren survived him.

