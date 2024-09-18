What happened to REO Speedwagon?

Rock legends are almost always ready to take the stage again. Queen reunited for a tour in 2014, which is only coming to an end in 2024. Aerosmith has also just announced the conclusion of their most recent tour. And of course, REO Speedwagon has long joined the roster of bands returning to world stages once again.

Unfortunately, it seems that this consistent reunion might be cut shorter than anticipated. While they’ve been steadily touring since 1967, the band has undergone some lineup changes — as it often tends to happen to rock groups. In fact, in 2023, their last remaining original member, Neal Doughty, announced his retirement from touring after 55 years of playing music for fans.

Nonetheless, as of 2024, the band consists of Kevin Cronin, Bruce Hall, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt, Derek Hilland, and Matt Bissonnette, and they were expected to continue REO Speedwagon’s legacy. However, it seems that 2025 will mark the last time we’ll ever get to hear the band’s greatest hits live, and here’s why.

Why is REO Speedwagon retiring?

While the band’s age could be a possible factor for their decision to stop touring, it has been noted that the group will cease performing due to “irreconcilable differences.” In an official statement posted on Facebook, the band shared their sorrowful farewell for 2025, indicating that part of the reason for the indefinite hiatus may be the delayed return of bassist Bruce Hall.

Following back surgery in November 2023, Hall had planned to rejoin the group on stage after his recovery, but things did not go as expected. “Bruce intended to be back on the road by now,” the band said in the statement. “If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it’s not up to just him. The consensus was that he had not recovered sufficiently to perform at the level fans have come to expect.”

Hall, who joined the group in 1977 as their bassist and vocalist, has been a consistent presence in their touring schedule — until his surgery. During Hall’s absence, Matt Bissonette, a former sideman for Elton John, filled in for him during their summer tour, which wrapped up on September 8 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour was originally scheduled to end on September 11, but Kevin Cronin fell ill, becoming yet another reason for the group’s decision.

“Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years,” the band said. “For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin, so, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective Jan. 1, 2025.”

With Hall ceasing his touring activity after his surgery, Kevin Cronin became the last remaining member from their classic 1970s era — despite having only joined the group in 1972. Unfortunately, as it appears, Cronin and Hall’s leave from the stage was the main cause for the impasse that forced the group to cease touring altogether.

“Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever,” the band concluded in the statement. REO Speedwagon is expected to finish their remaining 2024 dates, which will span through October and November, and if all goes according to plan, your last chance of seeing them live will be on Nov. 23, in Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena.

